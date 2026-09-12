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Huge blow! Crystal Palace captain Dean Henderson ruled out until after international break with ankle injury
Captain sidelined during crucial run
Crystal Palace face a testing period without their undisputed number one, as Henderson prepares for a stint in the treatment room. The 29-year-old goalkeeper was absent from the matchday squad during Palace’s disappointing 3-2 defeat by Ipswich Town on Saturday, and the medical outlook suggests he will be unavailable for several high-stakes fixtures.
The problem will also have ramifications for the national team, as Henderson is now expected to withdraw from Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for their three UEFA Nations League group stage matches scheduled for late September and early October. It is a major blow for both club and country, as the former Manchester United man had firmly established himself as a reliable presence between the posts.
- AFP
Managing the pain through pre-season
Manager Pierre Sage revealed that the goalkeeper has been battling through the discomfort for several weeks, tracing the root of the issue back to a summer friendly. Speaking in his post-match press conference, Sage explained the severity of the situation and why the club finally decided to pull the captain out of the firing line. The layoff comes as a significant setback for Palace, with Henderson set to miss Thursday's Europa League opener against Lech Poznan as well as Sunday's Premier League clash away at Leeds United.
Sage provided a detailed update on the situation, stating: 'He has been playing injured since the beginning of the season because he was injured in (the pre-season defeat by) Freiburg. He hasn’t trained too much but he has played well. The pain is too (much) for the moment, and we don’t want to take a risk.'
Tactical rotations and defensive standards
Beyond the goalkeeping crisis, Sage has been making ruthless decisions regarding his defensive unit. Highly-rated centre-back Jaydee Canvot was a high-profile omission from the squad to face Ipswich, a decision the manager described as purely performance-based. Despite being held in high regard at the club, the 20-year-old has struggled during an opening four Premier League matches in which Palace leaked 11 goals, leaving Sage thoroughly unimpressed with his displays.
Addressing the absence of the young defender, Sage was candid about his expectations for the squad. He explained: 'I didn’t pick him because of his game against Fulham and what he did during the week (in training). I spoke with him and (said) I want and need more from him. I’m sure he is able to do it and I wait for a good reaction from his part on Monday.'
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Sending a message to the squad
The manager’s disciplined approach is designed to ensure that no player feels their place is guaranteed, regardless of their status. Sage has maintained that every selection is made with the intention of creating a winning environment, and he is not afraid to 'shake' players who he feels are giving less than their maximum effort.
Sage concluded his assessment by highlighting the necessity of maintaining high intensity across the entire roster. 'When I put 11 players on the pitch, in my head it’s the best to win or create something. It’s not a pleasure to not pick a player and I always await the reaction. Today I didn’t see a team which gave up. I want players to be at 100 per cent for what they have to do and when they give less, I have to shake them.'
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