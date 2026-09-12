Huge blow! Crystal Palace captain Dean Henderson ruled out until after international break with ankle injury

Crystal Palace face a testing period without their undisputed number one, as Henderson prepares for a stint in the treatment room. The 29-year-old goalkeeper was absent from the matchday squad during Palace’s disappointing 3-2 defeat by Ipswich Town on Saturday, and the medical outlook suggests he will be unavailable for several high-stakes fixtures.

The problem will also have ramifications for the national team, as Henderson is now expected to withdraw from Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for their three UEFA Nations League group stage matches scheduled for late September and early October. It is a major blow for both club and country, as the former Manchester United man had firmly established himself as a reliable presence between the posts.