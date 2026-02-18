Benfica slam 'defamation campaign' against Gianluca Prestianni after Vinicius Junior clash & back up winger's claim he did not racially abuse Real Madrid star

As the players prepared to restart after Vinicius's 50th-minute strike, Prestianni covered his mouth and appeared to say something to the Brazilian, who instantly ran over to match referee Francois Letexier to report that he had been racially abused. Letexier then performed the gesture to confirm he was activating UEFA's anti-racism protocol and the game was delayed for 10 minutes for conversations between the officials, players and coaches to take place. Real held out for a 1-0 victory after play resumed, but ugly scenes continued on the pitch and in the tunnel.

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe later claimed that Prestianni had called Vinicius a monkey "five times" and called on the winger to be banned from the Champions League. Vinicius, meanwhile, said in an emotional post on Instagram: "Racists are above all cowards. They need to put their shirts in their mouths to show how weak they are. But they have by their side the protection of others who, theoretically, have the obligation to punish. I don’t like appearing in situations like this, ­especially after a great victory when the headlines should to be about Real Madrid, but it’s necessary."

Prestianni has, however, denied any wrongdoing in his own social media statement, which reads: "I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults to Vini Jr, who regrettably misunderstood what he thought he heard. I was never racist with anyone and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players."