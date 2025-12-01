Getty
Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal admits he enjoys superstardom despite intense scrutiny around his behaviour & personal life after string of controversies
Superstar status: Yamal happy to be centre of attention
Yamal only turned 18 during the summer of 2025, but he is already a seasoned performer at the very highest level. Having burst onto the scene at 15, La Liga and European Championship crowns have been collected with Barca and Spain - alongside Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy honours.
Comparisons with Argentine GOAT Lionel Messi are never far away, despite efforts to quieten that debate, and Yamal is being tipped to become an all-time great in his own right. Remarkable standards will need to be maintained under the brightest of spotlights in order for that to happen, but the youngster has told CBS when asked if he minds being a superstar and the centre of attention for millions of spectators around the world: “No, honestly I don’t. In fact, I like it.”
Taste for success: Where Yamal learned how to entertain
Yamal has always wanted to be the star of the show, with it becoming clear at an early age that he knew how to get supporters on their feet. He added on that process and getting a taste for acclaim: “Where I used to play, in my neighbourhood, there were walls where people would sit and there was no better feeling than getting the people who were sitting there to stand up and laugh at the opponents. I think it’s the best feeling in the world and something that reminds me of that a lot is when I’m playing on the field and the fans get up and are surprised by a play I’ve made.”
He went on to say of retaining that freedom and a sense of playing for fun: “I can’t feel pressure when playing football. I just try to enjoy it. I think that my friends and family have been through harder things than me just playing football.
“Football is everything to me. It’s the first love of my life and it will remain so. It’s one of the sports where everyone is on an equal footing. I don’t think I’ve ever felt pressure playing football. My parents faced real pressure as young parents. Managing family, work, being happy, and buying gifts… that’s real pressure for me.”
Constant attention: Yamal cannot be a 'normal' 18-year-old
While having no fear on the field, Yamal admits that he finds constant scrutiny off the pitch difficult to deal with at times - with headlines having been made in 2025 on the back of his 18th birthday party and striking up a relationship with Argentine rapper Nicki Nicole.
He said: “It’s hard to act like a normal 18-year-old. Even if I wanted to, I would never be able to. Any kid goes from school to home. For me, I go to training with photographers in front of my house and kids wearing my shirt on the street.
“I would like to go eat at a restaurant like a normal person, but I can’t because people will always stop me. It’s normal because I’m famous. So I try to do simpler things, like visiting my mom, brother, or playing video games.”
Source of inspiration: Yamal doing his best to stay humble
Yamal takes great pride, though, from becoming a source of inspiration. He added: “People have told me that they’ve started watching football again because of me. My mother watches all the matches now.
“People had stopped wearing football jerseys to school, now that trend is back. Even tourists, here in Barcelona, get the Barca jersey with the 10 at the back. It has made me realise things.”
Yamal remains adamant that he will not allow himself to become caught up in his own hype, with it important that he remembers where he has come from and where he wants to get to. If he is able to remain humble and focused, then there is every reason to believe that his stock will continue to soar.
