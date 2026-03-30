Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Australia 2026 World Cup kits have landed, and it's pays tribute to Aussie footballing heritage.

Australia’s 2026 kit collection is driven by Iconic Australia, a celebration of two decades on the world stage and a signal toward the future. The collection balances heritage and progression, honoring moments that defined Australian football while embracing a new generation of belief and ambition.

The design language reflects confidence through continuity, merging past and future into one cohesive expression. Anchored in the campaign concept Mission to Wreck, the collection reflects a confident, forward‑focused mindset as Australia prepares for what lies ahead.

Here’s everything you need to know about Australia's 2026 World Cup kits, including design details, release dates and prices.

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