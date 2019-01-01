Rivers United’s Stanley Eguma eyes a surprise win against MFM

The Pride of Rivers head coach has warned his players about further slip-ups ahead of their tie with the Olukoya Boys

Rivers United coach Stanley Eguma is expecting a big surprise package from his players when they face MFM in a professional Football League ( ) tie at Agege Stadium on Sunday.

The Pride of Rivers clawed their way back to fifth place on the NPFL Group A table on Thursday after they dismantled Enugu 3-0 at Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Speaking ahead of their blockbuster fixture against MFM in Lagos, Eguma praised the Olukoya Boys for their youth programme, but pointed out that he hopes his players' experience will be enough for them to get at least a point from the game.

"MFM is a good side and they are a team that is made up of many youthful players who are raring to go," Eguma told the club's media office.

"Playing against them in Lagos is like playing in a neutral ground so we have to go there and prepare our minds to get a good result. We are not going to approach the game like it's a fixture we are prosecuting away from home.

"This is like a home game to us and we will carry the fight to them. Our target is to pull off a surprise in Lagos.”

Eguma noted that his side will take the remaining games of the season seriously as he still believes that they have what it takes to qualify for the playoffs.

“We cannot allow another slip up based on what we passed through this season,” he continued.

“I know that we still have a chance and it is best to steal a point or all from one of our direct rivals. We will give the game our best shot and pray that God will crown it all for us.”