How to buy Al Ahli Saudi FC 2026/27 tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, upcoming fixtures & more

Al-Ahli enter the 2026/27 season as back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite holders under new head coach Marino Pusic, appointed following Matthias Jaissle's departure to become Newcastle United's manager. Known across the Kingdom as 'Al-Malaki' (The Royal), Al-Ahli remain one of Saudi football's premier attractions, with average attendances at a 10-year high at their Jeddah home.Letgive you all the ticket information you need through May 2027, including how to buy, seating categories, and how much they cost.

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Al-Ahli Saudi FC 2026/27 fixtures

Date & Time Fixture Venue Competition Tickets Thu 13 Aug 2026, 11:00 PM Al Diriyah vs Al Ahli Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium (Away) Saudi Pro League, Round 1 Tickets Mon 17 Aug 2026, 6:00 PM Al Anwar vs Al Ahli Away (venue TBC) King's Cup, Round of 32 Tickets Sat 22 Aug 2026, 11:00 PM Al Ahli vs Abha King Abdullah Sports City (Home) Saudi Pro League, Round 2 Tickets Wed 26 Aug 2026, 9:00 PM Al Ahli vs Auckland FC King Abdullah Sports City (Home) FIFA Intercontinental Cup, Round 1 Tickets Sat 29 Aug 2026, 9:05 PM Al Kholood vs Al Ahli Al Hazem Club Stadium (Away) Saudi Pro League, Round 4 Tickets Tue 1 Sep 2026, 11:00 PM Al Hilal vs Al Ahli Kingdom Arena (Away) Saudi Pro League, Round 3 (Clásico) Tickets Fri 4 Sep 2026, 11:00 PM Al Ahli vs Al Riyadh King Abdullah Sports City (Home) Saudi Pro League, Round 5 Tickets Tue 8 Sep 2026, 11:00 PM Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium (Away) Saudi Pro League, Round 6 Tickets Fri 11 Sep 2026, 9:00 PM Al Ahli vs Al Hazem King Abdullah Sports City (Home) Saudi Pro League, Round 7 Tickets Mon 14 Sep 2026, 9:15 PM Al Ahli vs Pakhtakor King Abdullah Sports City (Home) AFC Champions League Elite, MD 1 Tickets Sat 19 Sep 2026, 8:00 PM Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahli Loftus Versfeld Stadium (Away) FIFA Intercontinental Cup, Round 2 Tickets Fri 9 Oct 2026, 8:00 PM Al Fateh vs Al Ahli Maydan Al-Fateh Club Stadium (Away) Saudi Pro League, Round 8 Tickets Mon 12 Oct 2026, 7:00 PM Al Wasl vs Al Ahli Zabeel Stadium (Away) AFC Champions League Elite, MD 2 Tickets Mon 19 Oct 2026, 8:00 PM Al Fayha vs Al Ahli Al Majma'ah Sports City (Away) Saudi Pro League, Round 10 Tickets Fri 23 Oct 2026, 8:00 PM Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej King Abdullah Sports City (Home) Saudi Pro League, Round 11 Tickets Mon 26 Oct 2026, 9:15 PM Al Ahli vs Al Gharafa King Abdullah Sports City (Home) AFC Champions League Elite, MD 3 Tickets Fri 30 Oct 2026, 8:00 PM Al Shabab vs Al Ahli Al-Shabab Club Stadium (Away) Saudi Pro League, Round 12 Tickets Mon 2 Nov 2026, 7:00 PM Al Sadd vs Al Ahli Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium (Away) AFC Champions League Elite, MD 4 Tickets Sat 7 Nov 2026, 8:30 PM Al Ahli vs Al Taawoun King Abdullah Sports City (Home) Saudi Pro League, Round 13 Tickets Fri 20 Nov 2026, 8:00 PM Al Ahli vs Al Faisaly King Abdullah Sports City (Home) Saudi Pro League, Round 14 Tickets Mon 23 Nov 2026, 7:00 PM Al Shamal vs Al Ahli Al Bayt Stadium (Away) AFC Champions League Elite, MD 5 Tickets Thu 26 Nov 2026, 8:00 PM Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli King Abdullah Sports City (Away) Saudi Pro League, Round 15 (Jeddah Derby) Tickets Tue 1 Dec 2026, 4:40 PM Al Ula vs Al Ahli Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Stadium (Away) King's Cup, Round of 16 Tickets Thu 3 Dec 2026, 8:00 PM Al Ahli vs Al Ettifaq King Abdullah Sports City (Home) Saudi Pro League, Round 16 Tickets Tue 8 Dec 2026, 9:15 PM Al Ahli vs Shabab Al Ahli Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium (Home) AFC Champions League Elite, MD 6 Tickets Thu 10 Dec 2026, 8:00 PM NEOM SC vs Al Ahli King Khalid Sport City Stadium (Away) Saudi Pro League, Round 17 Tickets Mon 14 Dec 2026, 8:00 PM Al Ahli vs Al Diriyah King Abdullah Sports City (Home) Saudi Pro League, Round 18 Tickets Sat 19 Dec 2026, 8:00 PM Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli Neutral Venue (KSA) Saudi Super Cup, Semi-Final Tickets Tue 9 Feb 2027, 5:45 PM Neftchi Fergana vs Al Ahli Istiqlol Stadium (Away) AFC Champions League Elite, MD 7 Tickets Thu 11 Feb 2027, 10:00 PM Abha vs Al Ahli Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City (Away) Saudi Pro League, Round 19 Tickets Mon 15 Feb 2027, 9:15 PM Al Ahli vs Al Ain King Abdullah Sports City (Home) AFC Champions League Elite, MD 8 Tickets Thu 18 Feb 2027, 10:00 PM Al Ahli vs Al Hilal King Abdullah Sports City (Home) Saudi Pro League, Round 20 (Clásico) Tickets Thu 25 Feb 2027, 10:00 PM Al Ahli vs Al Kholood King Abdullah Sports City (Home) Saudi Pro League, Round 21 Tickets Sat 6 Mar 2027, 9:00 PM Al Ahli vs Al Nassr King Abdullah Sports City (Home) Saudi Pro League, Round 9 (Rescheduled) Tickets Thu 11 Mar 2027, 9:00 PM Al Riyadh vs Al Ahli Prince Turki bin Abdul Aziz Stadium (Away) Saudi Pro League, Round 22 Tickets Thu 18 Mar 2027, 9:00 PM Al Ahli vs Al Qadsiah King Abdullah Sports City (Home) Saudi Pro League, Round 23 Tickets Fri 2 Apr 2027, 9:00 PM Al Hazem vs Al Ahli Al Hazem Club Stadium (Away) Saudi Pro League, Round 24 Tickets Thu 8 Apr 2027, 9:00 PM Al Ahli vs Al Fateh King Abdullah Sports City (Home) Saudi Pro League, Round 25 Tickets Thu 15 Apr 2027, 9:00 PM Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Al-Awwal Park (Away) Saudi Pro League, Round 26 Tickets Sun 18 Apr 2027, 9:00 PM Al Ahli vs Al Fayha King Abdullah Sports City (Home) Saudi Pro League, Round 27 Tickets Thu 22 Apr 2027, 9:00 PM Al Khaleej vs Al Ahli Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz Stadium (Away) Saudi Pro League, Round 28 Tickets Thu 29 Apr 2027, 9:00 PM Al Ahli vs Al Shabab King Abdullah Sports City (Home) Saudi Pro League, Round 29 Tickets Thu 6 May 2027, 9:00 PM Al Taawoun vs Al Ahli King Abdullah Sport City Stadium (Away) Saudi Pro League, Round 30 Tickets Wed 12 May 2027, 9:00 PM Al Faisaly vs Al Ahli Al Majma'ah Sports City (Away) Saudi Pro League, Round 31 Tickets Thu 20 May 2027, 9:00 PM Al Ahli vs Al Ittihad King Abdullah Sports City (Home) Saudi Pro League, Round 32 (Jeddah Derby) Tickets Mon 24 May 2027, 9:00 PM Al Ettifaq vs Al Ahli Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium (Away) Saudi Pro League, Round 33 Tickets Sat 29 May 2027, 9:00 PM Al Ahli vs NEOM SC King Abdullah Sports City (Home) Saudi Pro League, Round 34 Tickets

The Saudi Pro League (SPL) calendar runs across 34 rounds through late May 2027, scheduled alongside Al-Ahli's AFC Champions League Elite title defense, the Saudi Super Cup, and the King's Cup. Below is the fixture-by-fixture schedule for Al-Ahli across all competitions through the end of the 2026/27 campaign.The SPL publishes specific round kickoff slots in operational calendar windows. Beyond domestic league play, Al-Ahli will balance knockout progression across the AFC Champions League Elite knockout phase and the King's Cup through the spring of 2027.

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How to buy Al-Ahli Saudi FC tickets?

To secure your spot at an Al Ahli home game, primary tickets are initially released through the official Saudi Pro League (SPL) ticketing channels or the dedicated WeBook platform.Tickets for Al Ahli fixtures are typically released 7 to 10 days before matchday. Because Al Ahli commands one of the highest average attendances across Saudi Arabia, tickets for marquee fixtures, specifically the Jeddah Derby against Al-Ittihad and high-profile visits from Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr—consistently sell out within hours.While club memberships are not strictly mandatory for general admission, Al Ahli provides 'Raqi' membership tiers offering priority booking windows for prime sideline seats at King Abdullah Sports City.For fans who miss the initial primary drop, GrintaHub is the leading secondary ticket platform in Saudi Arabia and the broader MENA region, providing authentic, verified tickets for sold-out matches with direct mobile delivery.

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How much are Al-Ahli Saudi FC tickets?

General Admission: Usually ranges from SAR 30 to SAR 90.

Usually ranges from SAR 30 to SAR 90. Gold & Silver Categories: Premium lower-bowl and central sideline views typically cost between SAR 250 and SAR 600.

Premium lower-bowl and central sideline views typically cost between SAR 250 and SAR 600. VIP & VVIP Hospitality: Premium lounges with bespoke catering, dedicated parking, and executive seating options range from SAR 1,500 upwards.

Al-Ahli ticket prices vary based on opposition, seat location within King Abdullah Sports City, and overall match importance:Ticket prices on secondary marketplaces like GrintaHub reflect market demand, with derby clashes against Al-Ittihad and crucial title-run matches commanding higher interest as the season approaches May 2027.

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What to expect from Al-Ahli Saudi FC in 2026/27?

History of King Abdullah Sports City

Al-Ahli head into the 2026/27 campaign established among the Saudi Pro League's traditional "Big Four," challenging alongside local rivals Al-Ittihad as well as Riyadh powerhouses Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. Following their return to the top flight in 2022, the club completed back-to-back continental triumphs by lifting the AFC Champions League Elite trophy in both 2024/25 and 2025/26.The summer brought significant structural adjustment. Following Matthias Jaissle's departure for Newcastle United, Marino Pusic arrived on a contract through 2028 after successful spells at Shakhtar Donetsk and Al Jazira. Following Riyad Mahrez's contract termination in July 2026, Al-Ahli re-tooled their front line by securing Armenian playmaker Eduard Spertsyan from Krasnodar and signing Portuguese winger Francisco Trincão for €85 million.Striker Ivan Toney anchors the frontline after capturing the 2025/26 Golden Boot, supported defensively by Roger Ibañez and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy as the side challenges across four competitions through May 2027.King Abdullah Sports City, nicknamed 'The Jewel' (Al-Jawhara), is located 30 kilometers north of central Jeddah near King Abdulaziz International Airport. Built to provide western Saudi Arabia with a tier-one sporting complex, it succeeded the historic Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium as the primary venue for Jeddah's major sporting events.Opened in May 2014, the stadium features an official capacity of 62,241, ranking as the second-largest sports venue in Saudi Arabia behind Riyadh's King Fahd Sports City. Al-Ahli share the facility with city rivals Al-Ittihad. In addition to regular club and national team matches, the stadium has hosted high-profile global spectacles including WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble (2018), the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua heavyweight rematch 'Rage on the Red Sea' (2022), and the 2026 Supercopa de España Final.