How to get Hull City vs Brentford tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Hull City host Brentford on Sunday, October 25, 2026 at the MKM Stadium in Hull.

Historically, meetings between these two sides have featured intense competition, with their previous head-to-head encounters taking place across English football. This match provides both teams an important opportunity to secure vital league points early in the 2026–27 Premier League campaign.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Hull City vs Brentford, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Hull City vs Brentford Premier League kick-off?

Premier League - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 10:00 The MKM Stadium

How to buy Hull City vs Brentford Premier League tickets?

Whether you are a home supporter or traveling away, here are the primary ways to secure tickets for Hull City vs Brentford.

1. Official Club Channels

Hull City eTicketing Portal (Home Fans): Purchasing usually requires a registered account on the official Hull City ticketing platform, often with a purchase history

Brentford FC Official Box Office (Away Fans): Available exclusively to Brentford Season Ticket Holders, Premium Season Ticket Holders, or My Bees Members, depending on loyalty access points.

2. Secondary Ticket Platforms

Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub often have seats listed by resellers if official tickets sell out, though prices may vary from face value.

How much do Hull City vs Brentford League tickets cost?

The cost of tickets for Hull City vs Brentford varies depending on whether you purchase face-value official tickets or secondary marketplace options.

1. Official Club Ticket Prices (Face-Value)

Home Fans (MKM Stadium): Standard adult single-match general admission tickets for Premier League fixtures at Hull City range from £24 to £45 , depending on the seat tier/category and seating zone inside the stadium. Concession and junior tickets are lower.

Away Fans (Brentford Supporters): Away tickets are subject to the Premier League's mandatory away ticket price cap, costing a maximum of £30 for adult supporters.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

For this fixture, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub typically start around £90 to £190 , with premium or central seats costing more when primary allocation sells out.

Hull City vs Brentford Premier League: Everything you need to know

Hull City vs Brentford Form

Hull City's last five matches show one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Premier League loss to Newcastle United, and they also drew 2-2 with Chelsea in the league during this run. The Tigers claimed their only win in this stretch with a 1-0 away victory at Coventry City. Across their five league games in this period, Hull scored four goals and conceded three, with the Carabao Cup defeat to Sunderland adding a further loss to the sequence.

Brentford's recent form reads as two wins, two draws, and no defeats across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was the emphatic 3-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea, and they also drew 2-2 at Bournemouth in the league. The Bees won 2-1 away at Reading in the Carabao Cup and drew twice in league play, including a 1-1 result at Leeds United. Andrews' side have shown consistency across competitions during this run.

Hull City vs Brentford: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2020, when Hull City hosted Brentford in the Championship and lost 1-5. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures on record, all of which were played in the Championship, Brentford have the stronger record, with the sides also sharing draws in August 2019 and May 2018. Hull's only win in this series came in December 2018, a 2-0 home victory. Brentford have scored freely in this fixture historically, netting 13 goals across the five meetings.