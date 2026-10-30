How to get Al-Shamal vs Al Ahli tickets: AFC Champions League Elite prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Shamal face Al Ahli in a highly anticipated AFC Champions League Elite clash on November 23, 2026. This group stage encounter at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar promises thrilling football as two ambitious Middle Eastern clubs battle for continental glory.

GOAL has all the essential information you need. Read on to find out how you can secure your matchday tickets right now.

When is Al-Shamal vs Al Ahli AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 5 23 Nov 2026 - 11:00

Where to buy Al Shamal vs Al Ahli tickets?

Fans looking to attend the match can check the official AFC ticketing portal or the host clubs website for general sale tickets. Official platforms are always the first place to look for standard match passes when they are released.

Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. They offer a wide selection of ticket options for the match, giving fans a reliable alternative to find seats at Al Bayt Stadium even when initial allocations are gone.

How much are Al Shamal vs Al Ahli tickets?

Standard tickets on the official sales platform are expected to start at around $35 for group stage matches in the West region. Fans are encouraged to act quickly as the cheapest tickets sell out fast for fixtures involving prominent Saudi clubs.

Prices on the secondary market start at approximately $254, depending on the seating category and demand as the match date approaches.

Al-Shamal vs Al Ahli AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Al-Shamal vs Al Ahli Form

Al-Shamal have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 victory over Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League Elite, though that followed a 0-4 defeat to Al-Duhail in the Stars League. They drew 0-0 with both Lusail SC and Tractor in that run and lost 2-3 to Qatar SC. Al-Shamal scored three goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Al Ahli have won all five of their last matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win over Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite, and they also beat Al Khaleej 4-1 and Al Fateh 4-0 in the Saudi Pro League during that run. A 3-1 win over Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite and a 3-2 victory at Al-Fayha complete the sequence. Al Ahli scored 16 goals and conceded six across those five games.

Al-Shamal vs Al Ahli: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Al-Shamal and Al Ahli from the provided dataset. Further historical context will be added as information becomes available closer to the fixture.