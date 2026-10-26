When Stanley Matthews won the inaugural Ballon d'Or in 1956, he was presented with his prize at a small ceremony in Blackpool's town hall. By complete contrast, this year's victor will be unveiled at a star-studded, red-carpet event at The London Palladium while millions and millions of football fans all across the world follow the proceedings online or on television.

Things change, of course, and 70 years is literally a lifetime, but the Ballon d'Or hasn't as much evolved as it has exploded in popularity. The trophy wasn't even particularly important by the turn of the century; 2001 winner Michael Owen didn't even know what it was, telling talkSPORT, "Back in those days, it was never in our press."

Nowadays, though, the Ballon d'Or is ubiquitous, provoking year-long arguments amongst supporters and pundits over the identity of the best player in the world. But why did this happen, and how did an individual honour come to be considered so prestigious within a team sport?