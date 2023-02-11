Wrexham turns into a Welsh Hollywood! Actor Will Ferrell spotted at local pub before match at Racehorse Ground

Will Ferrell was spotted enjoying a pre-match pint as he supported celebrity friends in Wrexham's match against Wealdstone on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED: Hollywood is very much the centre of all things good at Wrexham at the moment as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's takeover continues to reap rewards for the National League club. Despite being knocked out of the FA Cup fourth round a positive vibe still exists at the Racecourse Ground, and funny-man Will Ferrell couldn't help getting involved. He was spotted enjoying a pre-match pint with the Wrexham faithful ahead of their clash against Wealdstone!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reynolds and McElhenney took control of the club in 2021 and they have been on a rollercoaster since. Last season, they missed out on promotion after play-off defeat to Grimsby and were runners up in the FA Vase after a 1-0 defeat at Wembley to Bromley. Wrexham were the only non-league club in the fourth round of this years FA Cup, forcing Sheffield United to a replay which they eventually lost.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The Welsh outfit are locked in a title-race that'll thrill "Welcome to Wrexham" viewers as they sit level on points with Notts County at the top of the National League. The Red Dragons have a game in hand over their title rivals and will hoping to beat Wealdstone to maintain pace and impress Ferrell on Saturday.