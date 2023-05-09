Wrexham pre-season 2023: Tour, fixtures, results, tickets & how to watch

Everything you need to know about Wrexham's upcoming pre-season plans ahead of the 2023-24 campaign

Newly crowned National League champions Wrexham will visit the United States as part of their preparations for the 2023-24 League Two season, with the Red Dragons playing a number of friendly warm-up games in front of an American audience.

Owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney, Wrexham secured promotion to the English Football League after winning the National League with a record 111 points this season. Wrexham will aim to prepare well during their pre-season tour in the USA.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Wrexham's pre-season tour, including how to buy tickets, where to watch games, squad details and more.

Wrexham pre-season 2023 fixtures & results

Date Game Kick-off time Venue Jul 19 Wrexham vs Chelsea 7:30pm ET / 12:30am GMT Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC Jul 22 Wrexham vs LA Galaxy II 7.30pm ET / 12.30am GMT Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA Jul 25 Wrexham vs Manchester United 7:30pm ET / 12:30am GMT Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Wrexham commence their 2023 pre-season tour of the U.S. by featuring in the 7v7 The Soccer Tournament in Cary, North Carolina. The tournament will be held between July 1-4.

Their first friendly game is against Chelsea at Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina on July 19. The Red Dragons will then face LA Galaxy II on July 22 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

They conclude the tour with a match against another Premier League giant Manchester United on July 25 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

Wrexham pre-season 2023 tickets

Tickets for Wrexham's 2023 pre-season tour of the United States are available to buy now. You can purchase through the links below, subject to availability.

How to watch & stream Wrexham 2023-24 pre-season tour

Broadcasters for Wrexham's pre-season friendly games have not yet been confirmed.

Highlights of their games against Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United will be available to watch on their respective official websites, as well their official YouTube channels.

Wrexham 2023-24 pre-season tour squad

The Wrexham squad for their pre-season tour in the U.S. is likely to be announced in June after their players return from their holidays. The Red Dragons will surely make some new signings after securing promotion to the English Football League. Along with the incoming stars the squad will also feature some familiar faces from The Racecourse Ground.

When does Wrexham's 2023-24 season start?

The 2023-24 League Two season is scheduled to begin in August 2023.

Fixtures are set to be announced in June 2023, meaning the Red Dragons will be able to prepare well ahead of facing their opening opponents while on tour in July.