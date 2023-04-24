William Saliba will MISS crunch Man City clash in huge blow to Arsenal’s title charge as defender’s progress continues to stall

William Saliba is likely to miss Arsenal's crucial Manchester City clash as he is yet to fully recover from the injury that he suffered in March.

Saliba set to miss Manchester City clash

Suffered back injury against Sporting CP

Huge blow to Arsenal's title challenge

WHAT HAPPENED? The French defender has not played for Arsenal since suffering a back injury in their Europa League quarter-final clash against Sporting CP in March. He has missed Arsenal's last five matches and in all probability will sit out in the club's crucial Premier League fixture against Manchester City on April 26, according to The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saliba's absence could prove to be a huge blow to Arsenal's title aspirations this season. Out of the five games that the defender has missed thus far, the Gunners have managed to win only two while three matches ended in draws.

The Gunners have conceded nine goals in the last three Premier League games. They still have a five-point lead at the top, but Manchester City have played two games fewer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 22-year-old defender's lower back injury could worsen if he does not get ample rest and is rushed to the pitch as the injury is linked to serious structural damage and has also affected his lumbar discs, according to The Daily Mail.

WHAT NEXT FOR WILLIAM SALIBA? The Frenchman is almost certain to miss Wednesday's Premier League against Manchester City and could also remain out of action on May 2 when Arsenal face Chelsea.