Why Liverpool are wearing old Nike kit & not new adidas shirt in pre-season friendlies despite having £60m-a-year deal in place

Liverpool have a lucrative kit manufacturing deal in place with adidas, but they will be wearing old Nike shirts at the start of pre-season.

It was announced back in March that the Premier League champions will be switching to jerseys featuring three iconic stripes from the 2025-26 campaign. A five-year deal has been agreed with German sportswear giants.

The Reds have, however, been announcing new arrivals - such as record-signing Florian Wirtz and Dutch full-back Jeremie Frimpong - in the Nike jersey that they claimed the English top-flight crown in last season.

Summer signings will never don that shirt in a competitive fixture, but Liverpool will have to continue with it at the start of their pre-season schedule. Their first outing will come against Preston North End at Deepdale on Sunday.

Liverpool have traditionally unveiled their new kits ahead of a final outing at Anfield in any given campaign, but that has not been the case in 2025. That is because their partnership with adidas will not officially commence until August 1.

Liverpool are also set to face AC Milan and Yokohama FM during their tour of Asia before a new kit deal, which is reported to be worth £60 m a year, kicks in. They will be able to sport adidas stripes against Athletic Club on August 4 and in a Community Shield clash with FA Cup winners Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium on August 10.