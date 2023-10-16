Why are Chelsea called 'Chelski'? Meaning of Blues' nickname explored

Chelsea have many nicknames and GOAL explains one of those interesting ones.

Chelsea Football Club, known for its passionate fanbase, iconic blue kits, and illustrious history, has plenty of nicknames that have often intrigued both die-hard supporters and casual observers.

They are affectionately known as 'Blues' and 'Pensioners'. One of these monikers, 'Chelski,' is a play on words and has become a part of the media and football community for a while now. In this article, GOAL will delve into the origin and meaning of Chelsea's nickname, 'Chelski.'

Why are Chelsea called 'Chelski'?

Chelsea's nickname, 'Chelski,' is a fusion of "Chelsea" and "Ski." To understand its origins, we need to explore the club's history

The word 'Chelski' became more widely known and popular in the early 2000s when Roman Abramovich, a Russian billionaire, acquired Chelsea FC. His investments transformed the club into a global football powerhouse, attracting top talents and winning numerous titles.

The nickname was initially used by the media and rival fans to highlight the influx of Russian money into the club and the subsequent transformation of Chelsea into a major force in English and European football.

The term "Chelski" is considered derogatory by some Chelsea fans, who view it as a way of mocking the club's newfound wealth and success. A few others, however, have embraced the nickname, seeing it as a symbol of the club's global reach and appeal.

In recent years, the use of the term "Chelski" has declined, as Chelsea has become more established as a top club and the novelty of its Russian ownership has worn off. However, it is still occasionally used by the media and rival fans.

Rival clubs' fans often write the word as 'Chel$ki' to include the dollar sign to mock the club's wealthy status during the Abramovich era.

Interestingly, Chelsea trademarked the word back in 2023 and it expired recently in August 2023.

