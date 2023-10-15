Why are Juventus called 'The Old Lady'? Italian football giants' nickname explained

Here's what you need to know about why Juventus are nicknamed 'The Old Lady' and 'The Bianconeri'

Juventus are one of the most iconic clubs in the history of Italian football. Founded in 1897 in Turin by a group of students, it has evolved into one of the most popular and successful football clubs in Europe.

They have secured a staggering 36 Serie A titles, more than any other club in Italy, along with two European Cups (now known as the Champions League), and their legacy remains prominent within the club's branding.

Their iconic black-and-white kit is instantly recognisable, and their affectionate nickname 'The Old Lady' is arguably the most famous in the sport, known to every football fan. Ever wonder why? If you said yes, GOAL has got you covered. Here’s why Juventus is called the Old Lady in the modern era.

Why are Juventus known as The Old Lady?

The nickname 'La Vecchia Segnora' or 'The Old Lady' has a long and storied history that is closely tied to the Juventus Football Club and has become an integral part of the club’s identity worldwide. However, its origins are somewhat shrouded in mystery.

The most popular answer can be broken down into two parts: one is the story behind “Old”, and the other pertains to the tale behind “Lady”.

The origin of “Lady” can be traced back to the early 20th century. At that time, Juventus had already established itself as a dominant force in Italian football, with talents such as Giuseppe Furino and Giancarlo Antognoni known for their grace and elegance on the pitch.

Juventus fans (mostly men) referred to the club as female, with the southern sections of the supporter base calling it la Fidanzata d'Italia (the Girlfriend of Italy).

The ‘Old’ part of the nickname derives from the amusing irony that the name Juventus stems from 'youth' in Latin. It’s a pun! Admittedly not a very good one.

And since every bad pun needs an explanation, here it is: In the 1930s, when the club was bought over by the Agnelli family, the team's star players were ageing. Instead of replacing them with younger talent, the club's hierarchy tended to hold onto club heroes well into their years, which is still mostly true today despite their recent financial troubles.

There are different theories about how both parts came together to form the entire nickname. Some believe that it was coined by a journalist in a match report of their impressive performance against Genoa in 1931, while others think it was because the club's black and white stripes resembled an old lady's attire. Either way, the nickname has become synonymous with the club's branding.

What are the other nicknames of Juventus?

Juventus are not only known as The Old Lady. Their other nicknames include references to the famous stripes: I bianconeri (the black-and-whites) or Le zebre (the zebras). La Madama (Piedmontese for Madam) is another reference to the club being female.