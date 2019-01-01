Which players have won the most Champions League titles?

The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, AC Milan and Ajax players dominate the list, but who comes out top?

It is well-known information that Real Madrid have won the Champions League trophy more times than any other club, victors of the elite European competition a historic 13 times – with coming in with seven wins, and close behind on six.

While Los Blancos are far and away the most decorated side in Europe, which players have lifted the the most?

Goal takes a look.

Players who have won the most Champions League trophies

Iconic left winger Paco Gento currently holds the record of the player in possession of the most UCL titles, having won six trophies during an illustrious 18 years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

ace Cristiano Ronaldo is tied in second place with the second-most number of UCL trophies at five, won during his time at and Real Madrid. He joins the likes of AC Milan legends Alessandro Costacurta, Paolo Maldini and Clarence Seedorf as well as other Los Blancos giants in Hector Rial and Marquitos.

Real Madrid players dominate this list – which is understandable, as the club have won the most UCL titles. The likes of Daniel Cavajal, Isco, Luka Modric, Raphael Varane and Marcelo are on four Champions League trophies apiece while stars Lionel Messi, Xavi and Andres Iniesta also have four each.

Article continues below

Liverpool heroes from the 1980s in Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness and Alan Hansen all have three Champions League medals to their name.

Player Number of CL titles* Clubs Paco Gento 6 Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo 5 Man Utd, Real Madrid Alessandro Costacurta 5 AC Milan Paolo Maldini 5 AC Milan Clarence Seedorf 5 , Real Madrid, AC Milan Hector Rial 5 Real Madrid Marquitos 5 Real Madrid Lesmes II 5 Real Madrid Enrique Mateos 5 Real Madrid Alfredo di Stefano 5 Real Madrid Jose Maria Zarraga 5 Real Madrid Casemiro 4 Real Madrid Gareth Bale 4 Real Madrid Nacho 4 Real Madrid Daniel Carvajal 4 Real Madrid Isco 4 Real Madrid Luka Modric 4 Real Madrid Marcelo 4 Real Madrid Raphael Varane 4 Real Madrid Karim Benzema 4 Real Madrid Sergio Ramos 4 Real Madrid Toni Kroos 4 Real Madrid Gerard Pique 4 Man Utd, Barcelona Andres Iniesta 4 Barcelona Xavi 4 Barcelona Lionel Messi 4 Barcelona Samuel Eto'o 4 Barcelona, , Real Madrid Phil Neal 4 Liverpool Jose Santamaría 4 Real Madrid Juan Santisteban 4 Real Madrid Juanito Alonso 4 Real Madrid Joseito 4 Real Madrid Kiko Casilla 3 Real Madrid Mateo Kovacic 3 Real Madrid Keylor Navas 3 Real Madrid Lucas Vazquez 3 Real Madrid Pepe 3 Real Madrid Dani Alves 3 Barcelona Sergio Busquets 3 Barcelona Pedro 3 Barcelona Iker Casillas 3 Real Madrid Victor Valdes 3 Real Madrid Carles Puyol 3 Barcelona Fernando Redondo 3 AC Milan, Barcelona Guti 3 Real Madrid Fernando Morientes 3 Real Madrid Roberto Carlos 3 Real Madrid Savio 3 Real Madrid Aitor Karanka 3 Real Madrid Fernando Hierro 3 Real Madrid Raul 3 Real Madrid Frank Rijkaard 3 Ajax, AC Milan Franco Baresi 3 AC Milan Filippo Galli 3 AC Milan Roberto Donadoni 3 AC Milan Demetrio Albertini 3 AC Milan Mauro Tassotti 3 AC Milan Alan Hansen 3 Liverpool Kenny Dalglish 3 Liverpool Graeme Souness 3 Liverpool Steve Heighway 3 Liverpool Ray Clemence 3 Liverpool David Johnson 3 Liverpool Ray Kennedy 3 Liverpool Phil Thompson 3 Liverpool David Fairclough 3 Liverpool Jimmy Case 3 Liverpool Terry McDermott 3 Liverpool Gerd Muller 3 Rainer Zobel 3 Bayern Munich Hans-Josef Kapellmann 3 Bayern Munich Franz Roth 3 Bayern Munich Franz Beckenbauer 3 Ajax Conny Torstensson 3 Ajax Sepp Maier 3 Ajax Wim Suurbier 3 Ajax Sjak Swart 3 Ajax Johan Neeskens 3 Ajax Gerrie Muhren 3 Ajax Piet Keizer 3 Ajax Johan Cruyff 3 Ajax Arie Hann 3 Ajax Ruud Krol 3 Ajax Horst Blankenburg 3 Ajax Barry Hulshoff 3 Ajax Heinz Stuy 3 Ajax Ferenc Puskas 3 Real Madrid Rogelio Dominguez 3 Real Madrid Raymond Kopa 3 Real Madrid Miguel Munoz 3 Real Madrid Ramon Marsal 3 Real Madrid Atienza II 3 Real Madrid

*Only lists players who have won more than two Champions League titles.