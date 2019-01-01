Who has won the most Champions League titles? Finals, winners & team records

As the European competition is hurtling towards its final stages, Goal takes a look at the most successful clubs to have lifted the trophy

It's hard to remember a time where the wasn't dominated by a Spanish side – but just who is the most successful team in the competition?

have been the dominant force in Europe in recent times, but their round of 16 elimination this season at the hands of dark horses could potentially shift the focus to side to steal the spotlight.

Goal rounds up the most successful clubs in Europe's most elite competition.

Who has won the most Champions League titles?

Los Blancos have won the Champions League a record staggering 13 times. Real Madrid, under Zinedine Zidane, were European champions for three consecutive years between 2016-18, matching Bayern's three-time success in as many years from 1974 to 1976.

The Madrid side have won the Champions League six times since 2000 alone, with four of their most recent triumphs occurring over the last five seasons. In that period, they faced local rivals twice in the final, and their most recent success came against in Kiev where they bested the Anfield club 3-1.

They are followed by Milan in second place, who have clinched seven Champions League titles. They last won the competition in 2007, also against Liverpool. The victory came as revenge for the famed 2005 final held in Istanbul, where they squandered a 3-0 lead in the first half after the Reds scored three goals in four minutes – sending the game into a penalty shootout, where they lost.

Liverpool jumped into third in the list with their win over in the 2019 final, moving them out of a three-way tie with and , who have each won five titles.

Ajax have won the tournament four times though have not managed to do so post-1995, while and Man United are on three trophies apiece.

are still seeking their first Champions League trophy since 1996, which would be their third victory.

Club Titles Runners-up Seasons won Seasons runners-up Real Madrid 13 3 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 1962, 1964, 1981 Milan 7 4 1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007 1958, 1993, 1995, 2005 Liverpool 6 3 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019 1985, 2007, 2018 Bayern Munich 5 5 1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013 1982, 1987, 1999, 2010, 2012 Barcelona 5 3 1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015 1961, 1986, 1994 Ajax 4 2 1971, 1972, 1973, 1995 1969, 1996 Inter 3 2 1964, 1965, 2010 1967, 1972 Man United 3 2 1968, 1999, 2008 2009, 2011 Juventus 2 7 1985, 1996 1973, 1983, 1997, 1998, 2003, 2015, 2017

Who was the last non-Spanish team to win the Champions League?

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona have dominated the Champions League in the 2000s. Since the 2010 season, Real Madrid and Barcelona have lifted the trophy six times altogether. The two sides were champions of the tournament for a consecutive five seasons, from the 2013-14 season to 2017-18.

The run came to an end in 2019 when Liverpool claimed the Champions League trophy over Tottenham.

The end of the Spanish run of dominance came at the hands of the Reds, who stormed back from a 3-0 first-leg loss against Barcelona to take a 4-0 second-leg win at Anfield, sending the Catalans home at the semi-final round.



Real Madrid had already been eliminated by Ajax in the round of 16, with Atletico Madrid falling in the same stage to Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus.

Which teams get to keep the Champions League trophy?

Sides who have won the Champions League multiple times receive the honour of getting an additional piece of silverware to commemorate their achievements.

Article continues below

Teams who have won the tournament three times in a row – or five times overall – receive a multiple-winner badge. This privilege has been earned by just six clubs: Real Madrid, Ajax, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Barcelona.

Since the 2009 season, teams who have won the tournament five or more times receive a full-size replica of the trophy, while the original is retained by UEFA.