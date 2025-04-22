This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Manchester City vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueManchester CityAston VillaManchester City vs Aston Villa

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will play hosts to fellow-Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa in a Premier League tie at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Much after City were knockout out by Real Madrid in the knockout phase play-offs, Villa's dream run in Europe's top flight was brought to an end by PSG in the quarter-finals.

Ever since, Pep Guardiola's men have failed to pick up maximum points in as many as four league games (D2 L2), while the Villans have registered five league wins on the spin.

As such, within a point of the Cityzens and two behind now fourth-placed Newcastle, Unai Emery's troops will hope to leapfrog both those teams on the Premier League standings table - at least till Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

Country

TV channel / live stream

United Kingdom (UK)

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO

United States (U.S.)

USA Network, Universo, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream

Australia

Optus Sport

Canada

Fubo

Germany

Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, SKy Sport Top Event

India

JioHotstar

Italy

SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio

Republic of Ireland

Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO

Spain

DAZN

Netherlands

Viaplay

South Africa

SuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Universo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Etihad Stadium

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm BST on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Probable lineups

Manchester CityHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-4-1-1

Home team crestAVL
18
S. Ortega
27
M. Nunes
3
R. Dias
24
J. Gvardiol
75
N. O'Reilly
19
I. Gundogan
14
N. Gonzalez
8
M. Kovacic
87
J. McAtee
17
K. De Bruyne
7
O. Marmoush
23
E. Martinez
5
T. Mings
2
M. Cash
12
L. Digne
4
E. Konsa
24
A. Onana
27
M. Rogers
44
B. Kamara
8
Y. Tielemans
41
J. Ramsey
11
O. Watkins

4-4-1-1

AVLAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Guardiola

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • U. Emery

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Manchester City team news

After scoring in the 2-0 league win against Everton over the weekend, midfielder Mateo Kovacic is set to make his 200th Premier League appearance.

Goalkeeper Ederson remains a major doubt due to a groin injury, while Erling Haaland, Nathan Ake and John Stones are not expected to be back from their injuries before May. Rodri is ruled out for the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament injury.

Aston Villa team news

Emery may be without Pau Torres due to a knock, while Ross Barkley and Leon Bailey are both available for selection after recovering from their own injury issues.

Marcus Rashford is in line to feature in attack ahead of Ollie Watkins from the first whistle.

Form

MCI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

AVL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

MCI

Last 5 matches

AVL

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

9

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

