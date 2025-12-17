How to watch today's Oud-Heverlee Leuven vs Arsenal Women Women's Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Arsenal Women will be pushing for a spot in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals when they face Oud-Heverlee Leuven Women at Den Dreef in Heverlee, Belgium, on Wednesday.

The encounter will kick off along with all other matchday six league-phase games, at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET/8 pm GMT.

The Gunners will need favours from the sides above them, else are in line to qualify for the knockout phase play-offs depending on their final position on the league phase table.

On the other hand, the hosts are at risk of elimination but will look to give one final push towards making it to the knockout phase.

Here is where to find Oud-Heverlee Leuven Women vs Arsenal Women live with English language commentary.

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom (UK) Disney+ United States (U.S.) Paramount+ Australia Disney+ Germany Disney+ India FanCode Italy Disney+ Republic of Ireland Disney+ Spain Disney+

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Women's Champions League match between Oud-Heverlee Leuven and Arsenal will be available to watch and stream live online through Disney+, while fans in the United States (U.S.) can catch the live action on Paramount+.

Oud-Heverlee Leuven Women vs Arsenal Women kick-off time

Women's Champions League - Women's Champions League King Power at Den Dreef

Team news & squads

Oud-Heverlee Leuven vs Arsenal Women

Manager: A. Van den Abbeel

Manager: R. Slegers

Injuries and Suspensions: No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions: No sidelined players

Oud-Heverlee Leuven Women team news

OH Leuven are expected to maintain consistency with the squad that has regularly featured in both the domestic league and the Champions League, as there are no widely reported injury issues.

Key figures include the likes of goalkeeper Lowiese Seynhaeve, defender Kim Everaerts and Sara Pusztai in attack.

Arsenal Women team news

Leah Williamson, having recently returned from her long-term knee injury and appearing off the bench in mid-December, could be considered for selection.

While Arsenal typically rotate key players for European matches, coach Renee Slegers is expected to field a strong side to secure qualification/positioning in the league phase.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

