How to watch today's Ivory Coast vs Mozambique AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find Ivory Coast vs Mozambique live, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the AFCON 2025 match between Ivory Coast and Mozambique will be available to watch and stream live online through 4seven, All 4 and Channel 4 Streaming, while fans in the United States (U.S.) can catch the live action on Fubo,Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Ivory Coast will begin their title defense when they kick off their AFCON 2025 run against Mozambique in Morocco on Wednesday.

The AFCON 2025 Group F match between Ivory Coast and Mozambique will kick off at 12:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm GMT / 6:30 pm local, on 24 December 2025, at Grand Stade de Marrakech in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Les Elephants had mixed results in the pre-tournament friendlies, having lost 1-0 to Saudi Arabia before defeating Oman 2-0, while Mozambique head into the game on the back of a winless run in their preparatory games.

Sebastian Haller had to withdraw due to injury, and was replaced by versatile Aston Villa forward Evann Guessand.

While former Crystal Palace hitman Wilfried Zaha received a call-up in almost two years, Sunderland's Simon Adingra has been omitted.

Other key names include Nottingham Forest’s Ibrahim Sangare and Willy Boly, Wolves’ Emmanuel Agbadou and Manchester United winger Amad Diallo.

All set for his 97th international cap, Al Ahli's Franck Kessie will captain the side.

Ernani Siluane will start in goal, with the backline led by Sunderland defender Reinildo Mandava.

The likes of Manuel Kambala, Domingues and Guima are contenders to be in charge of the engine room, with Alfons Amade likely to start at right-back and Geny Catamo forming part of the attacking force.

Stanley Ratifo and Witi are the other options in attack.

