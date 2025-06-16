How to watch today's Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will kick off their maiden FIFA Club World Cup campaign with a match against Fluminense at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday.

The Brazilian side were the runners-up in the 2023 edition of the tournament, where they lost 4-0 to Manchester City. And while Flu enter as 2023 Copa Libertadores winners, Dortmund qualified based on their four-year UEFA coefficient rankings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Grp. F MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Team news & squads

Fluminense team news

Veteran star Thiago Silva will be leading the team and partnering with Juan Freytes in central defence.

In the midfield, Thiago Santos will likely play at the base, with Nonato and Matheus Martinelli positioned as number eights. Up front, Everaldo could be flanked by Jhon Arias and Kevin Serna.

Borussia Dortmund team news

Given the injuries to Emre Can and Nico Schlotterbeck, it is highly probable that BVB boss Niko Kovac will opt for a back three consisting of Niklas Sule, Waldemar Anton and Ramy Bensebaini.

In midfield, Felix Nmecha and Marcel Sabitzer should start as a double pivot, with Julian Brandt and Karim Adeyemi likely to play in supportive roles behind centre-forward Serhou Guirassy.

