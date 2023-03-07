Where to watch & stream UEFA Champions League games live in the U.S.

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 is underway and here's how you can watch the matches in the United States.

The second legs of each match in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 begin on Tuesday and continue for the following two weeks.

Defending champions Real Madrid are in a good position to advance, while Chelsea, Tottenham, and Manchester City will play some of the most intriguing matchups of the second leg.

The two London clubs are down 1-0 overall going into the second leg, while City are deadlocked with RB Leipzig and faces elimination from the tournament once more.

In addition, Paris Saint-Germain will require a miracle after losing to Bayern Munich at home by a score of 1-0.

Here is everything you need to know about where and how you can watch the Champions League matches from the comfort of your couch.

How to watch & stream Champions League games on TV & online

The live telecast of all Champions League matches will be available on CBS, TUDN, and UniMas. The live streaming will be shown on FuboTV, Paramount+, and Univision. 
U.S. TV channelCBS, TUDN, UniMas
U.S. TV stream:FuboTV, Paramount+, Univision

Highlights of the UEFA Champions League games will be available on the UEFA Champions League's official YouTube channel and on FuboTV.

Upcoming Champions League games on TV

Date Game TV channel / streamKick-off time (ET)
Mar 7Benfica vs Club BruggeCBS, TUDN, Univision3pm
Mar 7Chelsea vs Borussia DortmundCBS, TUDN, Univision3pm
Mar 8Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-GermainCBS, TUDN, Univision3pm
Mar 8Tottenham Hotspur vs AC MilanCBS, TUDN, Univision3pm
Mar 14Manchester City vs RB LeipzigCBS, TUDN, Univision3pm
Mar 14FC Porto vs InterCBS, TUDN, Univision3pm
Mar 15Real Madrid vs LiverpoolCBS, TUDN, Univision3pm
Mar 1Napoli vs Eintracht FrankfurtCBS, TUDN, Univision3pm

You can see a list of the upcoming Champions League games to watch in the table above.

