Where should Lionel Messi play next season?

Lionel Messi's club future is uncertain, and after PSG's early exit from the Champions League, speculation about his next step is sure to intensify.

Another year, another Paris Saint-Germain failure in the Champions League. This time, they've gone out in the last 16 to Bayern Munich. It's all quite frustrating for Lionel Messi, of course, as the Argentina legend wanted so badly to bring European glory to PSG.

In the coming months, expect clubs around the world to position themselves to sign Messi. Barcelona and Inter Miami have reportedly emerged as top candidates, but they are far from the only organisations who want a part of Messi's magic.

Should Messi leave PSG this summer? And if he does, where should he go? Join the discussion below 👇