Barcelona to make room for Lionel Messi? Joan Laporta reveals summer transfer plans with outgoings promised

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has promised an active summer transfer window for Barcelona, despite ongoing financial problems

Barca likely to sell players

Prioritise winger, central defender

Laporta met with Messi's father earlier this week

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blaugrana appear to be financially hamstrung, but Laporta insisted that they will be active in the market nonetheless. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Laporta highlighted the need for an attacking player and a central defender, but conceded that the club will have to shift some players out in order to make deals happen.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Barça will surely have to sign a winger and also a central defender as long as in this case there is some good opportunity," Laporta told Mundo Deportivo. "Surely a striker will come, but someone will have to come out."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Laporta's comments come shortly after Laporta was revealed to have met with Lionel Messi's father — although a Barca reunion was reportedly not brought up. The World Cup-winning winger has been linked with a move away from PSG this summer, with Inter Miami and Barcelona highlighted as potential destinations.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? It has been a chaotic few weeks off the pitch for Barcelona. Their fixture list doesn't get any easier, either. The La Liga leaders travel to Athletic Club this weekend, before hosting Real Madrid at Camp Nou next Sunday.