Premier League
London Stadium
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's West Ham vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueWest HamAston VillaWest Ham vs Aston Villa

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Julen Lopetegui will begin his first full season as West Ham manager when the Hammers take on Aston Villa in Saturday's Premier League game at the London Stadium.

West Ham wrapped up their pre-season campaign by retaining the Betway Cup by beating Celta Vigo 6-5 on penalties last weekend, while Unai Emery's Villans endured four defeats in their seven preparatory games - the last being a 2-0 loss against Borussia Dortmund.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch West Ham vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomSky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO
United StatesNBC, fubo, UNIVERSO, Peacock Premium, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream
AustraliaOptus Sport
Canadafubo
GermanySky Sport Premier League
IndiaDisney+ Hotstar
SpainDAZN
Republic of IrelandSky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport

In the UK, the Premier League match between West Ham and Aston Villa will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on fubo, Peacock Premium and Sling Blue, as well as being broadcast live on NBC and UNIVERSO.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

West Ham vs Aston Villa kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 17, 2024
Kick-off time:12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm BST
Venue:London Stadium

The Premier League match between West Ham and Aston Villa will be played at the London Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm BST on Saturday, August 17, 2024.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

Midfielder Edson Alvarez misses out on account of a hamstring injury sustained while on international duty with Mexico at 2024 Copa America. Kurt Zouma's move to Shabab Al-Ahli has hit a roadblock following a failed medical.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is unlikely to start after joining as recently as Tuesday, so Vladimir Coufal should keep his place at right-back.

Fellow summer arrivals Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman, Guido Rodriguez, Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug will all look to impress sooner rather than later.

Jarrod Bowen, who has been appointed as captain, will be joined by Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta in the final third.

West Ham possible XI: Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Rodriguez; Bowen, Kudus, Paqueta; Fullkrug.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Areola, Fabianski, Foderingham
Defenders:Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Mavropanos, Todibo, Kilman, Aguerd, Wan-Bissaka, Palmieri
Midfielders:Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Guilherme, Bowen, Rodriguez, Soucek, Irving
Forwards:Summerville, Antonio, Fullkrug, Kudus, Cornet, Ings

Aston Villa team news

Emery will not be able to call upon the services of Boubacar Kamara and Tyrone Mings due to knee injuries, while goalkeeper Robin Olsen remains a doubt after picking up a facial injury during pre-season.

Diego Carlos is also not expected to feature as the defender is linked with an exit, throwing open the door for Pau Torres to partner Ezri Konsa in central defence, while new boy Ian Maatsen will be raring to be involved on either of the wing-back positions.

Having joined from Everton with a price tag of £50m, Amadou Onana is in line to start in the middle, while Ollie Watkins is tipped for a start upfront despite not playing in the pre-season games.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Maatsen, Konsa, Torres, Moreno; Bailey, Onana, Tielemans, McGinn; Rogers; Watkins.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Martinez, Olsen, Gauci
Defenders:Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Mings, Digne, Moreno, Torres, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Hause, Dendoncker, Munroe
Midfielders:Barkley, McGinn, Tielemans, Buendia, Barrenechea, Onana, Ramsey, Kamara
Forwards:Watkins, Duran, Philogene, Iling-Junior, Rogers, Bailey, Archer

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between West Ham and Aston Villa across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 17, 2024West Ham 1-1 Aston VillaPremier League
October 22, 2023Aston Villa 4-1 West Ham Premier League
March 12, 2023West Ham 1-1 Aston VillaPremier League
August 28, 2022Aston Villa 0-1 West HamPremier League
March 13, 2022West Ham 2-1 Aston VillaPremier League

Useful links

