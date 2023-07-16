'We'll get back there' - USMNT star Tyler Adams hints he will stay at Leeds amid transfer links with West Ham

Tyler Adams has dropped a big hint that he plans to stay at Leeds amid rumours linking the USMNT star with a move to West Ham.

Adams promises Leeds Premier League return

USMNT star praises fans

Linked with West Ham move

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT midfielder has been linked with a return to the Premier League at West Ham following Leeds' relegation to the Championship. Adams missed the final months of last season through injury, but has vowed to help Leeds return to the top flight.

WHAT THEY SAID: Talking about the reception he received from Leeds fans during his first season at Elland Road, Adams said on the Lade Out podcast: "The fans were special, playing at Elland Road is special. It's obviously a shame that we didn't stay up this season because the fans deserve better for sure. But we'll get back there."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Adams, who has also been linked with Nottingham Forest, became an instant hit at Elland Road following his £20m move from RB Leipzig last summer, but had to watch from the sidelines as his team-mates failed to avoid the drop.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ADAMS? Leeds fans will hope Adams stays, and his comments suggest that might be the case. However, as one of Leeds' more sellable assets, the Whites might be tempted by a decent offer for the 24-year-old United States international.