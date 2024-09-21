How to watch today's Tottenham vs Brentford Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Tottenham will take on Brentford in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.
Spurs are heading into the fixture on the back of a morale-boosting comeback win against Coventry in the Carabao Cup a few days ago. It was an important result for them following a defeat at the hands of Arsenal in the North London derby last weekend.
Brentford beat Leyton Orient 3-1 in their mid-week outing and will be hoping to cause an upset away from home. Surprisingly, they have six points from their first four matches this season, compared to Spurs' tally of four.
How to watch Tottenham vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams
|Country
|TV channel / live stream
|United Kingdom
|N/A
|United States
|Peacock Premium
|Australia
|Optus Sport
|Canada
|Fubo
|Germany
|Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Go, Wow
|India
|Disney+ Hotstar
|Republic of Ireland
|Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO
|Portugal
|DAZN Eleven 3 Portugal
|Spain
|DAZN
|Italy
|Sky Go Italia
|Netherlands, Poland, Norway
|Viaplay
|Sweden, Denmark
|Amazon Prime Video
|South Africa
|SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App
In the UK, the Premier League match between Tottenham and Brentford will not be broadcast live on TV or through streaming services, due to the traditional 3 pm blackout ruling.
In the United States (US), the game will be available to watch and stream live online on Peacock Premium.
Tottenham vs Brentford kick-off time
|Date:
|September 21, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3pm BST / 10am ET
|Venue:
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm BST / 10am ET.
Team news & squads
Tottenham team news
Tottenham's attacking options took a hit when both Wilson Odobert and Timo Werner picked up injuries in the mid-weed Carabao Cup fixture. Odobert’s injury has been confirmed by Ange Postecoglou to be a serious one but Werner is expected to be in the squad.
Yves Bissouma and Richarlison are also sidelined, though Postecoglou is hopeful Bissouma’s issue may resolve in time for him to feature on Saturday.
Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Kulusevski, Bentancur, Maddison; Johnson, Solanke, Son
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vicario, Whiteman, Austin
|Defenders:
|Reguilon, Dragusin, Udogie, Romero, Porro, Spence, Davies, Phillips, Van de Ven
|Midfielders:
|Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Sarr, Devine
|Forwards:
|Son, Solanke, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solomon
Brentford team news
Brentford emerged from their midweek win without new injury setbacks.
Yoane Wissa remains out for a few months with an ankle injury. He joins Josh Dasilva, Gustavo Nunes, Mathias Jensen, Igor Thiago, Aaron Hickey, and Rico Henry on the injured list.
Brentford possible XI: Flekken; Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Janelt, Norgaard; Carvalho; Mbeumo, Schade
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Flekken, Valdimarsson, Cox
|Defenders:
|Pinnock, Van den Berg, Mee, Collins, Ajer, Roerslev, Kim
|Midfielders:
|Norgaard, Carvalho, Onyeka, Yarmolyuk, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Peart-Harris, Konak, Janelt, Trevitt, Maghoma
|Forwards:
|Schade, Toney, Mbeumo
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|01/02/24
|Tottenham Hotspur 3 - 2 Brentford
|Premier League
|13/08/23
|Brentford 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|20/05/23
|Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 3 Brentford
|Premier League
|26/12/22
|Brentford 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League
|23/04/22
|Brentford 0 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur
|Premier League