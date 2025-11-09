How to watch the Tennis ATP Finals 2025: Dates, schedule, TV & streaming links and more

Feeling a little emotional that another terrific tennis year is coming to an end? There’s no need to start moping around just yet, as we are set for one final hurrah, with the season-ending ATP Finals taking place in Turin from November 9. Although held under various guises and names, this will be the 56th edition of the curtain-closing Finals and the fifth consecutive year that it’s been held in the Italian city. It promises to be one of the best ATP Finals and one you won’t want to miss.

2025 has been another thrilling year of ATP tennis. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz once again shared Grand Slam honours between themselves, as they did in 2024, but this year, we were also treated to three magical finals between the pair. It’s been Alcaraz who has shone the brightest at the Masters events, though, with the Spanish sensation winning three times during the course of the year (Monte-Carlo, Rome and Cincinnati) to take his overall Masters titles tally to eight.

Alcaraz and Sinner arrive at the Inalpi Arena in Turin in a confident mood, and both will have high hopes of reigning supreme as the ATP Finals king. While Alcaraz is aiming for his first season-ending title, Sinner is relishing the prospect of claiming back-to-back ATP Finals crowns in front of his fervent Italian faithful.

Jannik Sinner is looking to follow in the illustrious footsteps of the likes of Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg and Novak Djokovic, who all claimed back-to-back successes. Talking of Novak Djokovic, unfortunately the Serbian sensation, who tops the all-time Finals honours board with seven titles, has had to pull out of this year's event due to a shoulder injury. Italy's Lorenzo Musetti takes the eighth and final qualifying spot as a result.

Don’t forget about the doubles event too, which runs parallel alongside the singles. While the singles receive most of the focus, the doubles itself is a well-established event, and this year’s terrific twosomes will be on the quest to take home the 51st season-ending doubles title. The defending champs, Kevin Krawietz & Tim Putz, are back, along with Nikola Mektic & Mate Pavic, who will be gunning for revenge after losing to the German pair in last year’s Turin final. There will also be plenty of Union Jacks in the crowd with two all-British duos taking part, Julian Cash & Lloyd Glasspool and Joe Salisbury & Neal Skupski.

Let GOAL give you all the information you need to know for the ATP Finals 2025, including details of the tournament schedule and format and how you can watch or stream the daily action live.

When are the Tennis ATP Finals 2025?

The ATP Finals will take place in Turin, Italy, from Sunday, November 9, through to Sunday, November 16. Finals week breaks down as follows:

Round-robin singles and doubles group matches: November 9-14

Singles and doubles semi-finals: November 15

Singles and doubles Finals: November 16

🇬🇧 How to watch the Tennis ATP Finals 2025 in the UK

For UK viewers, Sky Sports is showing/streaming every match (singles and doubles) from the 2025 ATP Finals. As well as being able to watch all the matches on Sky Sports, you can also stream them on NOW and the Sky Sports app. NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more. It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. NOW Sports Memberships also give customers access to all live Sky Sports+ streams as well as Sky Sports documentaries and selected replays and highlights on demand within your membership period. The various membership packages are as follows:

6-Month Saver Membership: £26 a month (6-month minimum term) - Then £34.99 per month unless cancelled.

Day Membership: £14.99 - One-off payment - Your NOW Sports Day Membership starts immediately after purchase and lasts for 24 hours.

Flexible Month Membership: £29.99 a month for 6 months - Cancel anytime.

🇺🇸 How to watch the Tennis ATP Finals 2025 in the US

In the United States, the ATP Finals are broadcast live on the Tennis Channel, which is included in Fubo’s ‘Sports’ plan. Fubo offers multiple subscription plans, including the new 'Fubo Sports', which costs $45.99 for the first month and then $55.99 per monthfor subsequent months. It's streamlined and sports-focused with over 28 channels, including the Tennis Channel, ESPN Unlimited, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, NFL Network, and local networks like ABC, CBS, and Fox. Other Fubo plans include the base 'Pro' package (around $85/month), the higher-tier 'Elite' (around $95/month), and there's also a 'Latino' package, which offers sports and entertainment channels in Spanish. Fubo offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers for all of its plans.

🛜 How to watch the Tennis ATP Finals 2025 from anywhere with a VPN

If the ATP Finals 2025 aren't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We recommend ExpressVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

Where are the Tennis ATP Finals 2025?

The Palasport Olimpico (also known by its sponsored name of the Inalpi Arena) is a multi-purpose indoor arena located within Torino Olympic Park in the Santa Rita district of Turin, Italy. Opened in 2005, it is the largest indoor sporting arena in Italy and has a seating capacity of up to 15,000+, depending on what sport/event is taking place.

The arena was originally built for the 2006 Winter Olympics to host the ice hockey tournament. Since then, as well as holding the ATP Finals annually from 2021, it has staged numerous basketball and volleyball matches and several WWE wrestling events.

In addition, the Inalpi Arena has become one of the main venues for music events in Italy. Artists such as U2, Ariana Grande, Metallica and Harry Styles have all performed there. The arena has hosted successful touring shows and musicals, too, such as Cirque du Soleil.

What is the Tennis ATP Finals 2025 format?

The eight players (singles) and teams (doubles) are divided into two groups of four, and each plays three round-robin matches against the others in their group. After the round-robin stage, the top two performers in each group advance to the knockout semi-finals. The two semi-final winners progress to the final to determine the champion. In this format, it is theoretically possible to advance to the semi-finals with two round-robin losses, but no player in the history of the event has won the title after losing more than one round-robin match.

To create the groups, the eight players and teams are seeded according to rank. The first and second seeds are placed in Group A and Group B, respectively. The remaining seeds are drawn in pairs (third and fourth, fifth and sixth, seventh and eighth); the first of the pair to be drawn goes to Group A and the other to Group B, and so on.