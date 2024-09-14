How to watch today's Manchester City vs Brentford Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will aim to maintain their flawless record in the 2024-25 Premier League season as they host Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Heading into the international break, the hosts were comfortably perched at the top of the Premier League table. The campaign kicked off with a 2-0 triumph over Chelsea, followed by commanding 4-1 and 3-1 victories against Ipswich Town and West Ham, respectively.

Erling Haaland has been in dazzling form, netting seven goals in the first three matches of the season. He scored back-to-back hat-tricks against Ipswich Town and West Ham, helping Manchester City finish August with an unblemished record.

Brentford, meanwhile, are faring well despite the departure of Ivan Toney, securing two victories in their first three matches of the season. Last time out, they made light work of Southampton, claiming a convincing 3-1 win.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom N/A United States Peacock Premium Australia Optus Sport Canada Fubo, Amazon Prime Canada Germany Sky Sport Mix India Disney+ Hotstar VIP Spain DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+ Netherlands, Poland, Norway Viaplay Portugal DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal, DAZN Portugal South Africa SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

In the UK, this Premier League match between Man City and Brentford will not be broadcast as it takes place during the traditional 3 pm blackout imposed across English football.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to watch and stream live online exclusively on Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Manchester City vs Brentford kick-off time

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT/ 3:00 pm BST Venue: Etihad Stadium

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Brentford and will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. It will kick off at 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT/ 3:00 pm BST on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Manchester City are still grappling with the absence of Oscar Bobb, who remains sidelined due to a leg fracture, while Nathan Ake faces time out after being stretchered off with what appeared to be a significant muscle injury during the Netherlands' international fixture on Tuesday.

With Ake ruled out, Josko Gvardiol will likely continue at left-back in a back four, while John Stones could push for a starting role, potentially displacing either Manuel Akanji or Ruben Dias at center-back.

Meanwhile, Rico Lewis has impressed at right-back early in the season and may retain his place. However, if Guardiola is rested, Lewis could shift to the left-back position, opening the door for Kyle Walker to make his first start of the campaign on the right.

Rodri, Phil Foden, and Savinho have all been involved in training this week and are vying for starting roles. Rodri is poised to slot back into midfield alongside Mateo Kovacic, Ilkay Gundogan, or Bernardo Silva, while Foden and Savinho will compete with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku, and Jack Grealish for spots in the attacking lineup.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Bernardo; Savinho, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Gvardiol, Akanji, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand Midfielders: Kovacic, Grealish, De Bruyne, Silva, Perrone, Foden, O'Reilly, Nunes, McAtee Forwards: Haaland, Doku, Savinho

Brentford team news

Igor Thiago and Josh Dasilva remain on the injury list due to knee issues, while Aaron Hickey continues his recovery from a hamstring problem. Rico Henry also sustained a minor knock during the international break, unrelated to the long-term knee injury that has kept him out of action for over a year, which stopped him from making his planned comeback in a friendly against Queens Park Rangers.

Manager Thomas Frank has confirmed that new signing Gustavo Nunes will be sidelined for "weeks" after suffering a minor stress fracture in his back, and Mathias Jensen is set to miss a couple of weeks due to a calf strain.

On a brighter note, Kristoffer Ajer has shaken off the ankle injury he sustained against Southampton in their last outing. He is expected to slot into a three-man defense alongside Ethan Pinnock and Nathan Collins, with Keane Lewis-Potter and Mads Roerslev likely to return to their roles as wing-backs.

Brentford possible XI: Flekken; Collins, Pinnick, Ajer; Roerslev, Damsgaard, Norgaard, Janelt, Lewis-Potter; Mbeumo, Wissa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Valdimarsson, Cox Defenders: Pinnock, Van den Berg, Mee, Collins, Ajer, Roerslev, Kim Midfielders: Norgaard, Jensen, Carvalho, Onyeka, Yarmolyuk, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Peart-Harris, Konak, Janelt, Trevitt, Maghoma Forwards: Schade, Wissa, Toney, Mbeumo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/21/24 Manchester City 1-0 Brentford Premier League 02/06/24 Brentford 1-3 Manchester City Premier League 05/28/23 Brentford 1-0 Manchester City Premier League 11/12/22 Manchester City 1-2 Brentford Premier League 02/10/22 Manchester City 2-0 Brentford Premier League

