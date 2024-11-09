How to watch today's Liverpool vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool continue their Premier League title quest at Anfield on Saturday night, facing Aston Villa in a late kickoff.

The Reds climbed to the top of the league last weekend, with Arne Slot impressing on the sidelines. They overcame Brighton with a 2-1 comeback victory, keeping their momentum strong.

Following that, Liverpool surged to the top of their Champions League group after a dominant 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Villa come into this clash reeling from a 4-1 loss to Tottenham last Sunday. Things got worse midweek as Unai Emery's side fell 1-0 to Club Brugge in a shock result, with Tyrone Mings' handball playing a crucial role in the defeat.

How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Fans can also stream the game online live through discovery+.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Liverpool vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Anfield

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT on Saturday, November 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Liverpool head into this weekend's clash with no new injury setbacks as they aim for a ninth win out of 11 Premier League outings this season. However, Alisson, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa, and Diogo Jota are still unavailable.

Andy Robertson is anticipated to take over at left-back from Kostas Tsimikas, while Dominik Szoboszlai is likely to return to the starting lineup, replacing Curtis Jones in midfield.

Up front, Darwin Nunez is expected to lead the attack, with Tuesday’s hat-trick hero Luis Díaz slotting back into his role on the wing.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Nunez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Allison, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies Defenders: Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Gravenberch, Morton Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Chiesa, Gakpo, Jota

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa are set to be without Matty Cash (calf) and former Everton midfielder Ross Barkley (unspecified issue) for their weekend clash at Anfield, as Unai Emery does not expect either player to recover in time.

After a challenging Champions League debut, Tyrone Mings is likely to be benched, more as a precaution than a reprimand, given his recent ACL recovery and the quick turnaround between games.

With Mings expected to step down, Pau Torres is in line to take his place in the defense. Meanwhile, Amadou Onana and Jacob Ramsey are poised to return to the lineup, likely replacing Boubacar Kamara and Leon Bailey in more advanced roles.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Konsa, Torres, Carlos, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Mings, Digne, Torres, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Hause Midfielders: Barkley, McGinn, Tielemans, Buendia, Onana, Bogarde, Ramsey, Kamara Forwards: Watkins, Duran, Philogene, Rogers, Bailey

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 05/14/24 Aston Villa 3-3 Liverpool Premier League 09/03/23 Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa Premier League 05/20/23 Liverpool 1-1 Aston Villa Premier League 12/26/22 Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool Premier League 05/10/22 Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool Premier League

