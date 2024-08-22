This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Europa League Qualification
Stadion Miejski w Bialymstoku
How to watch today's Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Ajax Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Europa League QualificationJagiellonia Bialystok vs AjaxJagiellonia BialystokAjax

How to watch the Europa League playoff match between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Ajax, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Jagiellonia Bialystok will take on Ajax in the first leg of the Europa League playoffs at the Bialystok Stadium on Thursday.

After their thrilling penalty shootout in the last round, Ajax will be on the road for another difficult task.

Ajax's third-round qualifier against Panathinaikos was decided after 34 penalties in the shootout. Jagiellonia, on the other hand, were eliminated from the Champions League qualifiers by Bodo/Glimt.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Ajax online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomNo broadcast
United StatesNo broadcast
NetherlandsZiggo Sport
PolandPolsat Sport
PortugalCanal 11
SlovakiaArena Sport 2

The Europa League playoff match between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Ajax will not be available to watch and stream online in the UK and the US.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

You may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service if you are abroad. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Ajax kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 22, 2024
Kick-off time:2.45 pm ET / 7.45 pm BST
Venue:Bialystok Stadium

The Europa League playoff match between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Ajax will be played at the Bialystok Stadium on Thursday.

It will kick off at 2.45 pm ET / 7.45 pm BST.

Team news & squads

Jagiellonia Bialystok team news

Jesus Imaz has been Jagiellonia's standout performer in European qualifiers, scoring three goals to date.

Although midfielder Damian Wojdakowski is sidelined with a long-term injury, the rest of Jaga's key players are fit and ready to play.

Jagiellonia Bialystok possible XI: Abramowicz; Sacek, Skrzpczak, Dieguez, Moutinho; Marczuk, Nene, Romanczuk, Hansen; Imaz; Pululu

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Stryjek, Żynel, Abramowicz, Piekutowski
Defenders:Stojinović, Haliti, Sáček, Diéguez, Olszewski, Lewicki, Moutinho, Skrzypczak, Lipiński, Krasiewicz
Midfielders:Romanczuk, Nené, Kubicki, Villar, Wolski, Listkowski, Nguiamba, Stypułkowski, Pietuszewski
Forwards:Diaby-Fadiga, Pululu, Imaz, Churlinov, Rybak

Ajax team news

Brian Brobbey returned to the Ajax lineup last weekend after he recovered from his injury.

Former Arsenal forward Chuba Akpom has been the preferred starter this season and is expected to regain his spot on Thursday.

Ajax possible XI: Pasveer; Rensch, Sutalo, Baas, Hato; Taylor, Henderson, Fitz-Jim; Berghuis, Akpom, Forbs

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Gorter, Pasveer, Ramaj
Defenders:Rensch, Gaaei, Hato, Wijndal, Kaplan, Baas, Ávila, Šutalo, Rugani
Midfielders:Henderson, Taylor, Mannsverk, van den Boomen, Berghuis, Vos, Fitz-Jim, Tahirović, Hlynsson
Forwards:Bergwijn, Brobbey, Akpom, Forbs, Rijkhoff, Traoré, van Axel Dongen, Rasmussen, Ünüvar, Godts

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

Useful links

