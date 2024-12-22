How to watch today's Everton vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Title-chasing Chelsea prepare for what might be their final visit to Goodison Park this weekend, as they face an Everton side energised by the recent completion of the club's takeover by The Friedkin Group.

Sean Dyche, now facing questions about his future following the midweek confirmation of the new ownership, must rally his team to focus on the task at hand. The Toffees are deeply embroiled in the Premier League relegation scrap and cannot afford to be distracted by developments off the pitch.

Meanwhile, former Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca has made an impressive start to life at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea head into the weekend with a chance to momentarily leapfrog Liverpool at the summit of the league table, even if just for a few hours.

The Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea will not be telecast live in the United Kingdom (UK).

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Telemundo.

Everton vs Chelsea kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Goodison Park

The Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 9:00 am ET/6:00 am PT/ 2:00 pm GMT on Sunday, December 22, 2024 in the US.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Everton will be without Armando Broja due to his ineligibility against his parent club, so Dominic Calvert-Lewin will lead the line once again, looking to end his 11-game goal drought dating back to mid-September.

Dwight McNeil remains a doubt after experiencing a flare-up in his knee, which kept him out of the trip to Arsenal last weekend. If he is unavailable, Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom will compete for a starting spot.

Jarrad Branthwaite put in an outstanding performance to keep Arsenal at bay at the Emirates, and despite some discomfort after the draw, he has returned to full training this week and should be fit for the upcoming match.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea will be without Marc Cucurella after his red card in the aftermath of their win over Brentford. While Renato Veiga seemed likely to step in, he played on Thursday, suggesting that manager Enzo Maresca has different plans.

Benoit Badiashile picked up an unspecified injury before the Brentford game, so Tosin Adarabioyo stepped in and impressed against the Bees. With no European commitments, he looks set to start once again.

Wesley Fofana and Reece James continue to be sidelined with hamstring issues, and Mykhaylo Mudryk is unavailable indefinitely following a recent doping charge.

