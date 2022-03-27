Watch: Eriksen hit with coin during post-match interview following goalscoring Denmark return

Christian Eriksen was hit with a coin during his post-match interview following a goalscoring return to international duty with Denmark on Saturday.

Eriksen came off the bench to a standing ovation in the 52nd minute of Denmark's friendly clash with the Netherlands at Johan Cruyff Arena, and marked his first appearance for his country since suffering cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 with a goal.

Denmark ultimately lost the match 4-2, but the Brentford midfielder expressed his delight at reaching another personal target after the game - until he was interrupted by a flying object thrown from the stands.

Watch: Eriksen struck by coin during interview

Eriksen was asked by a reporter if supporters can now start to look forward to him playing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, to which he initially replied "well there are a few more games before" and then lost his train of thought after being hit on the arm with a coin.

The 30-year-old then said: "Did they just thrown a coin? unbelievable."

Christian Eriksen says his goal against the Netherlands was the perfect way to return to international football and he's looking forward to the World Cup 💪 pic.twitter.com/9ozOGw0qL6 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 26, 2022

