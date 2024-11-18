How to watch today's China vs Japan World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between China and Japan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Japan will take on China in the World Cup qualifier at the Xiamen Egret Stadium on Tuesday.

Japan are leading the standings after five rounds with a seven-point lead at the top already. They will be confident of picking up what could be their ninth win in 10 games and keep their nine-game unbeaten run going.

China are fourth in the standings with six points but the two teams above them are also on the same tally. A win over the leaders will boost their chances going forward.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch China vs Japan online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom NA United States NA Australia Paramount+ China IQiyi Japan DAZN Japan India FanCode Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, Shoof, beIN Sports HD 1 Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, Shoof, beIN Sports HD 1 UAE beIN Sports Connect

The match will not be shown live on UK or US. DAZN will stream the game in Japan whereas in China, fans can tune in to IQiyi. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

China vs Japan kick-off time

The match will be played at the Xiamen Egret Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 12pm GMT / 7pm ET.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

China team news

Shangyuan Wang and Lei Li were forced off due to injuries during China’s narrow 1-0 win over Bahrain.

They both are doubtful for selection in this game.

There are no other injury concerns in the China squad ahead of their crucial clash against the leaders.

Japan team news

Meanwhile, the visitors cruised to a dominant 4-0 victory over Indonesia in their previous outing, and coach Hajime Moriyasu may choose to field a largely unchanged lineup for this encounter.

There are no injury concerns in the Japan squad ahead of Tuesday's clash.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links