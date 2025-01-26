How to watch today's Aston Villa vs West Ham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will take on West Ham in the Premier League at Villa Park on Sunday.

Villa are unbeaten in their last four league games but lost to Monaco in their mid-week European outing. They will be confident of bouncing right back in order to climb up from eighth place.

West Ham have lost four out of their last five fixtures across all competitions and will be even more desperate to claim points this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Ham will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Peacock and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Aston Villa vs West Ham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Villa Park

The match will be played at Villa Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 11.30 am ET / 4.30 pm GMT.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa remain without Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana, while Ross Barkley is sidelined with a calf injury.

Pau Torres is nursing a foot issue, and John McGinn, last seen in action on January 4, is still unavailable.

West Ham team news

West Ham are facing a significant injury crisis due to the new manager, Graham Potter. Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen, and Niclas Fullkrug are all out of contention.

Konstantinos Mavropanos is suspended following his red card against Crystal Palace to compound matters.

Jean-Clair Todibo and winger Crysencio Summerville add to the Hammers' growing list of absentees ahead of their trip to Villa Park.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links