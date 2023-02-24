WATCH: Antony scores biggest goal of Man Utd career to put Red Devils ahead of Barcelona in Europa League clash

A goal from Antony completed the comeback for Manchester United as his goal secured 2-1 victory over Barcelona on Thursday.

Lewandowski put Barca 1-0 up

Fred drew sides level after break

Antony scored 73rd-minute winner

WHAT HAPPENED? United drew level minutes into the second half thanks to Fred's effort, and the Brazilian came close after both his and substitute Alejandro Garnacho's shots were blocked in quick succession. The ball then fell to Antony on the corner of the box, who struck a sweet first-time volley to turn the tie around and score arguably the biggest goal of his United career.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazilian was one of three second-half substitutes which changed the game for United, with Erik ten Hag's initial game plan proving unsuccessful in the first 45. Antony's goal means he returned to the action with a bang, having not played since the Red Devils' 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on February 4.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? With Antony's 73rd-minute goal securing a 2-1 victory over Barca on Thursday, Ten Hag's side enter the draw for the Europa League last 16, which takes place on Friday.