'She wanted to kill me!' - Lionel Messi link-up opportunity at Inter Miami led Facundo Farias to tell his wife she had to give up her university major

Facundo Farias has revealed his wife had to give up her university studies so that he could seal a move to Inter Miami to play with Lionel Messi.

WHAT HAPPENED? Farias moved from Argentine side Atletico Colon to Miami in July, meaning his family had to relocate. The move also meant that Farias had to tell his wife Angi to give up her studies so that he could go and play with Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer, which she didn't take kindly to.

WHAT THEY SAID: "She was studying her major but we had to move here,” he told The Athletic. “She wanted to kill me! But I told her, ‘We’re going to play with Messi!’”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Farias has had to overcome many difficulties in his young life, including the loss of both parents and his grandfather. The 21-year-old feels that the tough times have helped him achieve his dream of not only being a footballer, but playing alongside his childhood hero Messi.

“It’s honestly been very difficult. I’ve taken a lot of blows because of the losses in my life. But I think that has all made me strong enough to be where I am today," he added. "Growing up, I wanted to be a footballer. If it didn’t happen, fine. But I would’ve died knowing that I tried everything to make it. Thankfully it worked out.”

WHAT NEXT FOR FARIAS? The Inter Miami youngster has been called up to the Argentina squad for two World Cup qualifiers. La Albiceleste host Paraguay on Thursday and then face Peru four days later.