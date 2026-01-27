VIDEO: Pep Guardiola offers prickly response as unimpressed reporter calls out Man City boss for his attack on Premier League referee Farai Hallam

Pep Guardiola has insisted he has "never, ever" criticised referees in his 10 years in charge at Manchester City following his outburst at Premier League official Farai Hallam. The Spaniard has come under fire for comments made about Hallam after his refusal to award a penalty to City in their 2-0 win over Wolves, although Guardiola has gone on the defensive and, albeit issuing an apology, has doubled down on his assessment of the debutant ref's performance.