Van Dijk claims history-making Liverpool can get even better

The Dutch defender helped the Reds to edge out Spurs on Saturday, their 20th Premier League win of the season, but says there is even more to come

have made more history while taking another step towards the Premier League title, but Virgil van Dijk claims they can get even better.

Their relentless march towards a first English top-flight crown in 30 years continued on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over .

Jurgen Klopp’s side have emerged victorious in 20 of their 21 league outings this season.

No side across Europe, in the era of three points for a win, has ever enjoyed such a productive opening to a domestic campaign.

Roberto Firmino was the man to get Liverpool over the line in their latest outing, with his first-half strike proving enough to down Jose Mourinho and Spurs.

The Reds hung on from that point to pull 16 points clear at the top of the table.

They have found a way of digging in to grind out results this season, with the odd scare suffered against Spurs.

With that in mind, Van Dijk believes there is more to come from a dominant force.

The Dutch defender told Sky Sports: “We want to analyse the game and be much better, but three points is massive, especially here.

“We play Spurs who are a good side. They were in the final and that must still hurt for them and they will want to bounce back. Second half they pressed and made it difficult for us.

“The league lead gives us all a good feeling. But you see there is still room for improvement.

“We are in a good situation but there is work we can do to make it easier.”

Liverpool still have 17 Premier League games to take in this season, as part of an ongoing bid to navigate an entire campaign unbeaten.

Even if they fail in that quest, they have given themselves considerable breathing room.

The odd blip will also be shrugged off by a side that is more concerned with collecting silverware than entries in the record books.

With Klopp calling the shots and the likes of Van Dijk demanding continuous improvement, there is every reason to believe that Liverpool can scale even greater heights.

That is a rather ominous thought for their domestic and European rivals, with nobody able to get close to the Reds at present.