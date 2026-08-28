How to get Valencia vs Real Sociedad tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Valencia take on Real Sociedad on Wednesday, September 20, 2026 at Estadio Mestalla in Valencia.

In their most recent encounter in May 2026, Valencia secured a dramatic 4–3 away victory over Real Sociedad in an action-packed match. Historically, recent head-to-head meetings between the two clubs have been tightly contested, featuring a mix of narrow wins and draws.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Valencia vs Real Sociedad, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Valencia vs Real Sociedad LaLiga kick-off?

Valencia vs Real Sociedad takes place at Estadio Mestalla in Valencia, with kick-off time to be confirmed via your local broadcaster.

LaLiga - Game Week 7 20 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Estadio Mestalla

How to buy Valencia vs Real Sociedad LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Valencia vs. Real Sociedad LaLiga match at Estadio Mestalla on September 20, 2026, you can use these official and secondary channels:

Official Valencia CF Website: The primary and safest source is directly through the official Valencia CF ticketing portal. Tickets are generally made available to the general public a few weeks prior to matchday after season ticket holders ( socis ) have taken their seats.

Estadio Mestalla Box Office: You can buy tickets in person at the stadium box office in Valencia in the days leading up to the game or on matchday, provided the fixture hasn't completely sold out.

Secondary Marketplaces & Aggregators: If tickets are sold out through official channels, secondary platforms such as StubHub list reseller tickets for Mestalla matches.

How much do Valencia vs Real Sociedad LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Valencia vs. Real Sociedad LaLiga match at Estadio Mestalla depend on the purchasing channel and seat category:

Official General Public Release (Face Value): Directly from Valencia CF, standard matchday tickets generally range from £25 to £75 (€30 to €85) for standard upper and lower bowl seating, depending on the stand location.

Secondary Market & Resellers: On ticket aggregators and resale platforms such as StubHub, starting entry-level seats typically begin around £45 to £60 ($59 to $76), while average standard tickets cost around £180 to £200 . VIP or hospitality options can start from £600+ .

Valencia vs Real Sociedad LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Valencia vs Real Sociedad Form

Valencia have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 LaLiga defeat to Real Betis on August 25, following a 0-0 draw with Celta Vigo three days earlier. Their only win in the run came in a pre-season friendly against Hercules, by a score of 2-0. Valencia failed to score in three of those five matches, and their two competitive fixtures this season have produced no goals at the right end.

Real Sociedad have lost all five of their most recent matches. Their last outing was a 1-0 LaLiga defeat to Real Betis on August 21, and prior to that they were beaten 3-1 by Chelsea and suffered back-to-back losses to FC Koeln in pre-season. Two defeats to Koeln and a 2-1 loss to Toulouse complete a run of five straight losses. Matarazzo's side have scored three goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

Valencia vs Real Sociedad: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on May 17, 2026, when Valencia won 4-3 away at Real Sociedad. Before that, the two clubs drew 1-1 at Estadio Mestalla in August 2025. Across the last five LaLiga meetings, Valencia hold two wins to Real Sociedad's two, with one draw. The most recent home fixture at Mestalla, in January 2025, ended 1-0 to Valencia.