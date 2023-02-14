U.S. men's national team and Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams has a Valentine's Day birthday, and he appreciated the love he received as he turned 24.

Adams known for on-field intensity

Put in great shift against Man Utd

A gentler person off the pitch

WHAT HAPPENED? Adams sent a social media message to his fans on Tuesday afternoon along with a selfie in which he's holding his thumb up. Leeds, the club he joined last summer, posted a video compilation of some of his best tackles in its birthday note.

"Thanks so much for all the birthday love!" Adams wrote. "Hope you all have a good Valentine’s Day."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds recently signed Adams' USMNT teammate Weston McKennie on loan from Juventus, and the Americans are enjoying their time together so far.

But after the firing of Jesse Marsch, the Whites are in an uncertain period with their coaching staff amid a relegation battle.

WHAT NEXT FOR ADAMS? The birthday boy is expected to be in the lineup when Leeds go up against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!