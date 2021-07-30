USMNT & USWNT chants: Lyrics & videos to the most popular U.S. soccer team songs

In addition to "The Star Spangled Banner", the United States soccer sides have some memorable chants.
So if you're headed out to see either the U.S. Men's National Team or USWNT, get these chants and songs memorized so you can be part of the ultimate fanfare.
You can also read about Manchester United chants , Chelsea chants , Man City chants , Tottenham chants, Arsenal chants and Everton chants.
- I Believe That We Will Win!
- We Love Ya
- Onward USA
- Power
- Oh When the Yanks Go Marching
- Everywhere We Go
- God Bless America
- Come on U.S. Score a Goal
- Twist and Shout
- Just Can't Get Enough
- Sha La La
- Vamos Estados Unidos
- Hey, ho! (Blitzkrieg Bop)
- Star-Spangled Banner
I Believe That We Will Win!
Next Match
I believe that we will win,
I believe that we will win,
I believe that we will win!
We Love Ya
We love ya, we love ya, we love ya,
And where you go we'll follow, we'll follow, we'll follow
'Cause we support the U.S., the U.S., the U.S.,
And that's the way we like it, we like it, we like it
Oh ooooh ooooh (x4)
Onward USA
Ooooh, ooooooh, ooooooooh,
Ooooh, ooooooh, ooooooooh,
Ooooh, ooooooh, ooooooooh,
Onward U-S-AAAAAAAAA
Power
U, S, AAAAAAAA
U, S, AAAAAAAA
U, S, AAAAAAAA
Come on USA, come on USA!
Oh When the Yanks Go Marching
Oh when the yanks (Oh when the yanks)
Go marching in (Go marching in)
Oh when the Yanks go marching in
Oh I want to be in that number
When the Yanks go marching in
Everywhere We Go
Everywhere we go (Everywhere we go)
People wanna know (People wanna know)
Who we are (Who we are)
So we tell them (So we tell them)
We are the U.S. (We are the U.S.)
The mighty, mighty U.S. (The mighty, mighty U.S.)
We are the U.S. (We are the U.S.)
The mighty, mighty U.S. (The mighty, mighty U.S.)
We are the U.S. (We are the U.S.)
U, S, AAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
God Bless America
God bless America, land that I love
Stand beside her and guide her
Through the night with the light from above
From the mountains to the prairies
To the oceans white with foam
God bless America, my home sweet home
God bless America, my home sweet home
Come on U.S. Score a Goal
Come on U.S. score a goal,
It's really that simple,
Put the ball into the net and we'll go freaking mental,
Lalalalala, lalalalala, la!
Twist and Shout
Well, shake it up, baby, now
Twist and shout
Come on, come on, come, come on, baby, now
Come on and work it on out
You know you twist, little girl
You know you twist so fine
Come on and twist a little closer now
And let me know that you're mine
Just Can't Get Enough
When I see the U.S., I go out of my head
I just can't get enough! I just can't get enough!
All those things you do to me and everything you said,
I just can't get enough! I just can't get enough!
We slip and slide as we fall in love,
And I just can't seem to get enough of-–
Do do-do-do-do-do-do
Do do-do-do-do-do-do
Do do-do-do-do-do-do
Do do-do-do-do-do-do
Do! Do! Do! Do!
Sha La La
Sha la la la laaaaaa
Oh, U S AAAAAAAA
Sha la la la laaaaaa
Oh, U S AAAAAAAA
Vamos Estados Unidos
Vamos Estados Unidos!
Esta noche, tenemos que ganar!
Hey, ho! (Blitzkrieg Bop)
Hey, ho! Let's go!
Hey, ho! Let's go!
Star-Spangled Banner
Say, can you see
By the dawn's early light
What so proudly we hailed
At the twilight's last gleaming?
Whose broad stripes and bright stars
Through the perilous fight
O'er the ramparts we watched,
Were so gallantly, yeah, streaming?
And the rockets' red glare
The bombs bursting in air
Gave proof through the night
That our flag was still there
O say, does that star-spangled banner yet wave
O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave