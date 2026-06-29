USA's route to the World Cup Final: Confirmed Round of 32 match, bracket scenarios, fixtures & more information

The Big Apple was buzzing after the NY Knicks’ stellar NBA Finals success and 'The City That Never Sleeps' will be partying all night, along with the rest of the nation, if USA lift the FIFA World Cup trophy aloft at nearby Metlife Stadium on July 19.
While supporters know it’s a marathon and not a sprint to World Cup glory, USMNT fanatics have been thrilled at the start their soccer stars have made to the tournament. They blasted out of the blocks in their opener, slotting four past Paraguay and followed that up with a 2-0 victory over Australia to clinch top spot in Group D.
Next up for USA it’s Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Round of 32 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara this Wednesday (July 1).
Let GOAL show you all the possible routes and opponents that await Mauricio Pochettino’s posse between now and the World Cup Final on July 19, and how you can book tickets to see them in action on their quest for global glory.
USA World Cup 2026 results and upcoming fixtures
Date
Fixture (local KO time)
Venue
Final Score / Tickets
Friday, June 12
USA vs Paraguay (6pm PT)
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
USA won 4-1
Friday, June 19
USA vs Australia (12pm PT)
Lumen Field, Seattle
USA won 2-0
Thursday, June 25
USA vs Turkey (7pm PT)
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
Turkey won 3-2
Wednesday, July 1
USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (5pm PT)
Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
USA's path to the World Cup 2026 Final
As USA finished top of Group D, these are the following dates, times and venues where and when they will be playing, if they manage to progress to the World Cup Final on July 19.
If USA beat Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday, then they will face either Belgium or Senegal in Seattle during the Round of 16. If Pochettino’s men do line up against Belgium, they'll be keen to avenge the 5-2 loss they suffered at the hands of The Red Devils in Atlanta back in March.
Following that it could be Spain/Portugal in the quarter-finals, France/Germany in the semi-finals and Brazil/Argentina/England in the Final.
Date (local KO time)
Round
Venue
Possible Fixture
Tickets
July 1 (5pm PT)
Round of 32
Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
July 6 (5pm PT)
Round of 16
Lumen Field, Seattle
Match 94: vs Belgium or Senegal
July 10 (12pm PT)
Quarter-Finals
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
Match 98: vs Winner Match 93
July 14 (2pm CDT)
Semi-Finals
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Match 101: vs Winner Match 97
July 19 (3pm ET)
Final
MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)
Match 104: vs Winner Match 102
Group D - Final Standings
Rank
Team
Played
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
Pts
Status
1st
USA
3
2
0
1
8
4
+4
6
Qualified
2nd
Australia
3
1
1
1
2
2
0
4
Qualified
3rd
Paraguay
3
1
1
1
2
4
-2
4
Qualified
4th
Turkey
3
1
0
2
3
5
-2
3
Eliminated
How to buy USA World Cup tickets
Here is the current status of ticket sales:
- Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
- Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
- Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
USA World Cup tickets: How much do they cost?
FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage started from as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.
Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:
Category
Group Stage
Round of 32 - Quarters
Semis & Final
Category 1
$250 - $400
$600 - $1,200
$1,500 - $6,730
Category 2
$150 - $280
$400 - $800
$1,000 - $4,210
Category 3
$100 - $200
$200 - $500
$600 - $2,790
Category 4
$60 - $120
$150 - $350
$400 - $2,030
Who is in the USA World Cup 2026 Squad?
Here is the official 26-player squad representing USA at FIFA World Cup 2026:
Position
Player
Current Club
Goalkeepers
Matt Turner
New England Revolution
Matt Freese
New York City FC
Chris Brady
Chicago Fire
Defenders
Chris Richards
Crystal Palace
Tim Ream
Charlotte FC
Antonee Robinson
Fulham
Sergiño Dest
PSV Eindhoven
Joe Scally
Borussia Mönchengladbach
Miles Robinson
FC Cincinnati
Mark McKenzie
Toulouse
Auston Trusty
Celtic
Alex Freeman
Villarreal
Max Arfsten
Columbus Crew
Midfielders
Tyler Adams
AFC Bournemouth
Weston McKennie
Juventus
Gio Reyna
Borussia Mönchengladbach
Malik Tillman
Bayer Leverkusen
Cristian Roldan
Seattle Sounders
Sebastian Berhalter
Vancouver Whitecaps
Forwards
Christian Pulisic
AC Milan
Folarin Balogun
Monaco
Timothy Weah
Olympique Marseille
Ricardo Pepi
PSV Eindhoven
Haji Wright
Coventry City
Brenden Aaronson
Leeds United
Alejandro Zendejas
Club América
Shop: USA FIFA World Cup 2026 kits
The 2026 home kit, officially dubbed the Stripes kit, is a bold and literal interpretation of the American flag. Drawing heavy inspiration from the iconic "Waldo" stripes of 2012 and the kits worn during the 1994 World Cup (the last time the U.S. hosted), the jersey features vibrant red and white wavy stripes across the front and sleeves.
The wavy design is intended to mimic the look of a flag fluttering in the wind. To ground the loud pattern, the kit features a clean navy blue crew-neck collar and matching navy sleeve cuffs. Nike has utilised its new Aero-FIT technology, which focuses on lightweight breathability and moisture-wicking for the summer heat.
Contrasting the bright home look, the away kit - known as the Stars kit - takes a more "stealth" approach. The primary colour is a deep obsidian/carbon black, providing a sleek, lifestyle-oriented aesthetic that works both on and off the field.
The standout feature is a subtle, tonal star pattern integrated directly into the fabric, which becomes more visible under stadium lights. Red detailing appears on the side panels and the back of the neck, while the federation crest is rendered in a metallic silver finish to symbolise the ambition of the host nation.
How to watch USA matches with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online.
By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. You can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.