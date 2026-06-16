Uruguay vs Cabo Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

Uruguay vs Cabo Verde will kick off on 21 Jun 2026 at 18:00 EST and 22:00 GMT.

Match context and opening day insights

In one of the biggest shocks of the tournament so far, tournament debutants Cabo Verde held 2010 champions Spain to a 0-0 draw. 40-year-old Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha was the hero, and now his social media following has skyrocketed overnight as a result.

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Uruguay's key players and coach

With Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani having moved on from international football, legendary coach Marcelo Bielsa's system relies heavily on midfield workhorses. Real Madrid man Fede Valverde is the key piece in the puzzle, alongside Man United's Manuel Ugarte and the elegant Spurs playmaker Rodrigo Bentancur. Uruguay will look to make opponents' lives difficult with the vastly experienced duo of Ronald Araújo and José María Giménez marshalling the back four.

Bielsa will implement his signature, high-intensity 4-3-3 system focused on aggressive pressing. This approach saw Uruguay record 147 high turnovers during the qualifying cycle—26 more than any other nation in South America.

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Cabo Verde key players and coach

Forward Dailon Livramento stepped up with four goals in qualifying, including decisive strikes against Angola and Cameroon, to finish as the group's joint-top goalscorer. Cape Verde is under the tutelage of former skipper Pedro Leitão Brito, affectionately known as Bubista. He's been at the helm since 2020 and will rely on a disciplined defensive shape if his side is to spring a surprise or two in the Americas. Veteran Chaves goalkeeper Vozinha proved his mettle against Spain on matchday 1, and Cabo Verde will rely on his heroics again for their two other group encounters. Plying his trade in the second tier of Portuguese football, Vozinha really stepped up to the plate for the World Cup debutants against much more illustrious opposition.

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Uruguay's 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Sergio Rochet (Internacional), Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Santiago Mele (Junior FC).

Defenders: Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Santiago Bueno (Wolves), Sebastian Caceres (Club America), Mathias Olivera (Napoli), Joaquin Piquerez (Palmeiras), Matias Vina (Flamengo).

Midfielders: Manuel Ugarte (Manchester United), Emiliano Martinez (Palmeiras), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Agustin Canobbio (Fluminense), Juan Manuel Sanabria (Atletico San Luis), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Nicolas de la Cruz (Flamengo), Rodrigo Zalazar (SC Braga), Facundo Pellistri (Panathinaikos), Maximiliano Araujo (Sporting CP), Brian Rodriguez (Club America).

Forwards: Rodrigo Aguirre (Club America), Federico Vinas (Real Oviedo), Darwin Nunez (Al Hilal).

Cabo Verde's 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Vozinha (Chaves), Marcio Rosa (Montana), CJ dos Santos (San Diego).

Defenders: Stopira (Torreense), Roberto Lopes (Shamrock Rovers), Joao Paulo (FCSB), Diney (Al Bataeh), Logan Costa (Villarreal), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew), Wagner Pina (Trabzonspor), Sidny Lopes Cabral (Benfica), Kelvin Pires (SJK).

Midfielders: Jamiro Monteiro (PEC Zwolle), Kevin Pina (Krasnodar), Deroy Duarte (Ludogorets), Telmo Arcanjo (Vitoria Guimaraes), Laros Duarte (Puskas Akademia), Yannick Semedo (Farense).

Forwards: Ryan Mendes (Igdir), Garry Rodrigues (Apollon Limassol), Willy Semedo (Omonia), Jovane Cabral (Estrela Amadora), Gilson Tavares (Akron Tolyatti), Dailon Livramento (Casa Pia), Helio Varela (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Nuno da Costa (Istanbul Basaksehir).

Team news & squads

Uruguay are managed by Marcelo Bielsa. No injuries or suspensions are listed in the current squad data, and no probable lineup has been confirmed ahead of the match. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Cape Verde head coach Bubista also has no injuries or suspensions recorded in the available data. No confirmed starting XI has been released. Further team news will be provided as the fixture approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Uruguay have taken one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia at the World Cup on June 15, and they also drew 0-0 with Algeria and 1-1 with England in friendlies earlier in the year. The only defeat in this run was a heavy 5-1 loss to the USA in November 2025. A goalless draw with Mexico completes the five-match picture. Across those games, Uruguay's results show a side that has been difficult to beat but has also struggled to win.

Cape Verde arrive in strong form, winning three of their last five outings. Their most recent result before the World Cup was a 3-0 victory over Bermuda on June 6, and they also beat Serbia 3-0 in late May. A 1-1 draw with Finland and a 4-2 defeat to Chile complete the run, alongside the 0-0 draw with Spain on June 15. Cape Verde have shown they can score freely in recent friendlies while also demonstrating the defensive discipline to contain top opposition.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Uruguay and Cape Verde are recorded in the available data. The fixture at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will be the first documented encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group H, Uruguay currently sit top of the table, with Cape Verde in fourth position ahead of this match.