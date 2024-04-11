This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
When is the UFC 300 Weigh-in? Date, time and how to watch from the US, UK and Australia

Everything you need to get excited for the ceremonial weigh-in ahead of UFC 300

UFC 300 is approaching fast, so get your popcorn at the ready and your commentary bingo card, because this one is going to be a good one.

Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill will headline the historic UFC card. They will compete head-to-head in a bid to win the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, currently held by Pereira.

UFC has already excited fans with the release of several new kits for some of the biggest fighters of the day. The new customised apparel is tailored, especially to the fighters' stories.

But, the weigh-ins can be just as entertaining as the main event. So, if you want a little warm-up to the big day, then we've got you covered with all the details on how and when you can watch the UFC 300 weigh-in.

When is the UFC 3OO weigh-in?

The weigh-in for UFC 300 will take place on April 12, the day before the event. The weigh-in is a traditional and ceremonial part of combat sports events. It ensures that each athlete's body weight is within the limits of the weight classifications of their individual matches.

Where is the UFC 300 weigh-in?

The UFC 300 weigh-in will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The weigh-in will be free for the public and can bring all sorts of drama, so it's well worth a watch, that's for sure.

What time is the UFC 300 weigh-in?

The weigh-in time for UFC will depend on where you will be watching it, but in the US, you will be able to tune in at 4:00 pm PST and 7:00 PM EST.

Country Weigh-in time
USA 4:00 PM PST / 7:00 PM EST
UK11:00 PM GMT
Australia 7:00 AM AST / 8:30 AM ACST / 9:00 AM AEST

How can I watch the UFC 300 weigh-in?

The UFC 300 weigh-in will be streamed live on YouTube. If you have a Google or YouTube account, you can create a notification alert to ensure that you don't miss out on the weigh-in when it starts.

FAQs

Where is UFC 300 taking place?

UFC 300 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The venue has a 20,000 capacity for boxing and MMA events.

Opened in 2026, the T-Mobile Arena is a multi-purpose indoor arena that is well-versed in hosting several combat sports events, including Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor and the WWE Money in the Bank event in June 2016.

What is the main card for UFC 300?

Alex Perera vs. Jamahal Hill is the biggest fight of UFC 300, but there is still plenty more where that came from. Check out the full main card for UFC 300:

Weight ClassMain Card
Light heavyweightAlex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill
Women's strawweightZhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan
LightweightJustin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway
MiddleweightBo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage
LightweightCharles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
Light heavyweightJiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic
FeatherweightCalvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling
BantamweightDeiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt
Women's bantamweightHolly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison
FeatherweightSodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes
LightweightJalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano
Women's strawweightJessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez
LightweightBobby Green vs. Jim Miller
BantamweightDeiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

How can I watch UFC 300?

In the United States, coverage of UFC 300 will be shown as a pay-per-view event on ESPN television and streamed through the channel's online service, ESPN+.

Watch UFC 300 on ESPN+
Sign up now

In the UK, UFC 300 will be available to watch on TNT Sports.

Watch UFC 300 on TNT Sports
Sign up now

If you're in Australia, you can catch all the UFC action on Kayo Sports.

Watch UFC 300 on Kayo Sports
Sign up now
