Tyler Adams will finally get his move! Bournemouth trigger £20m release clause as USMNT star set for Premier League return after Chelsea transfer collapsed

Brendan Madden
Tyler Adams USMNT England World Cup 2022Getty Images
T. AdamsAFC BournemouthPremier LeagueTransfersLeeds UnitedUnited States

Tyler Adams looks set to join Bournemouth after the club triggered his £20 million ($25m) release clause on Monday.

  • Club and player hopeful of deal
  • Chelsea left Adams deal to pursue other transfers
  • USMNT star to stay in Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fabrizio Romano, the Cherries have agreed to meet the required fee and will negotiate personal terms with the 24-year-old USMNT star. Adams is keen to return to the Premier League after last season's relegation with Leeds.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder appears to have found his landing spot after months of speculation and seeing a move to Chelsea collapse despite completing a medical in west London. Adams should provide some midfield energy as new boss Andoni Iraola beds in his all-action style on the south coast.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below
Tyler Adams Leeds 2022-23GettyIraolaGetty Image

WHAT NEXT FOR TYLER ADAMS? Prior to taking the pitch for the Cherries, Adams will need to recover from the injury that saw him robbed of partaking in the end of the last Premier League season.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

390208 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 154127Jude Bellingham
  • 43212Christopher Nkunku
  • 27557Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 27588Mason Mount
  • 17474Sandro Tonali
  • 49923Other
390208 Votes

Editors' Picks