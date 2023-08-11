Explained: Why Chelsea pulled plug on Tyler Adams' £20m move from Leeds after he'd completed medical

Chelsea have pulled the plug on their £20m (€23m/$25m) move for Tyler Adams despite the midfielder completing a medical at the club.

  • USMNT star completed medical
  • Blues were set to trigger release clause
  • Late snag derails deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues had been in advanced talks over a deal for the USMNT international but pulled out on Friday leaving the 24-year-old to return to Leeds. The exact reason for Chelsea's change of heart is not clear with the club denying it has anything to do with the ever-increasing price of main target Moises Caicedo. However, The Telegraph have reported that the potential record-breaking arrival of Caicedo could be the principal cause.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Adams, who captained the USMNT in last year's World Cup in Qatar, is now left in limbo and will be hoping to land at another Premier League club before the transfer window closes on September 1.

WHAT NEXT FOR TYLER ADAMS? While the transfer merry-go-round continues to whirl, Adams will be looking to recover from the injury that robbed him of the end of the last Premier League season and USMNT action this summer.

