Transfer curveball! Liverpool strike shock deal for Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endo after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea

- Endo wants to make move
- Given perimission to travel to Merseyside
- One year left on deal in Germany
WHAT HAPPENED? After missing out on the signings of both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia this summer, Liverpool have struck a swift agreement to sign the 30-year-old Japan international, according to Fabrizio Romano.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jurgen Klopp's side have lost experienced midfield duo Jordan Henderson and Fabinho already in this window. Endo would therefore provide a further option for the Reds in the middle of the park, after missing out on key targets in the past seven days.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Endo joined the German club in the summer of 2020 from Belgian Pro League side Sint-Truiden and made a total of 40 appearances in 2022-23, scoring six goals and laying on a further five assists. He also boasts a total of 50 caps for Japan.
IN TWO PHOTOS:GettyGetty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Merseysiders drew their opening game of the season 1-1 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. They face Bournemouth this weekend at Anfield in their second outing of the campaign.