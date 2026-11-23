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Tottenham starlet Luca Williams-Barnett has opened up about the emotional rollercoaster he experienced before his sensational full Premier League debut. The 18-year-old revealed that manager Roberto De Zerbi initially tricked him into thinking he was returning to youth team action.

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A cruel pre-match prank

The 18-year-old certainly made the most of the opportunity once the prank was over. After two impressive appearances off the bench, his inclusion in the starting XI for the 2-0 victory over Ipswich saw him become the youngest Premier League goalscorer for Spurs since Gareth Bale in 2007. The academy graduate justified the selection with a sparkling 64-minute display that earned him a standing ovation. Williams-Barnett has revealed that De Zerbi played a light-hearted prank on him just hours before his breakthrough performance against Ipswich. The teenager, who has been generating significant buzz in North London, was surprised by his manager's initial team selection news during a private chat.

Speaking about the encounter with the Italian coach, Williams-Barnett told SpursPlay, as quoted by ESPN: "The day before, the gaffer obviously pulled me aside. He actually said, 'you're going to be playing with the 21s, 60 minutes to get your legs back,' and I was like, 'what?' but obviously he told me the news and the whole day I was just buzzing. I couldn't wait."

Instinct in the penalty box

The impact was almost immediate at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Williams-Barnett finding the net within the opening 15 minutes. Reflecting on his first senior goal for his boyhood club, Williams-Barnett noted how his positioning improved throughout the early stages of the match. He explained that he missed a previous opportunity which left him frustrated, but he ensured he was ready when the Spanish full-back looked to cross for a second time.

"Everything I've dreamed of. Obviously scoring and getting an assist, it's like a dream come true basically. The first ball into the box I wasn't really there and I was quite annoyed because it was open and I could have had the goal," he noted. "Once I saw it go back to Pedro, it was an instinct. Once I see he was able to cross the ball, I just had to get behind my man and put the ball in the goal."

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Looking toward the future

Beyond his goal, Williams-Barnett was instrumental in doubling the lead, producing a mazy individual run before providing the cross for Dominic Solanke to convert. This Man of the Match performance has reportedly led to the club securing his future, with the Press Association understanding that a new long-term contract has already been agreed upon.

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Despite the sudden fame and record-breaking statistics, the winger remains focused on establishing himself as a permanent fixture in the Tottenham first team. "Stay humble, block out all the notifications and noise, but yeah I want to create myself into a starting XI player," the youngster stated.

Comparisons to Barcelona's Lamine Yamal

De Zerbi has not been shy about the youngster's potential, even drawing parallels to Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal. The Italian tactician noted the player's unique mentality, revealing that he spent the bus ride to the stadium watching highlight reels of Ronaldinho, Eden Hazard, and Neymar. For the Spurs boss, this calm and creative approach to a high-pressure debut suggested a player destined for the very top of the European game, provided he maintains his work ethic.

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"Luca is a special player. I'm not surprised, because his talent is bigger than you think. He played very well. I think he's lucky, because he's playing in a top club, with top teammates." The manager said.