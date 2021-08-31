Tottenham star Kane insists reputation hasn't been damaged after collapse of Man City transfer

The striker aimed to force a move through to the Etihad before admitting defeat last week

Harry Kane believes that his reputation hasn't been damaged after his failed push to secure a transfer to Manchester City this summer.

The Tottenham striker made it clear that he wanted to leave the club in search of trophies after so far failing to bring home silverware in his Spurs career.

But Spurs chairman Daniel Levy held firm amid City's efforts, forcing Kane to admit defeat last week and announce he is staying with Spurs.

What was said?

In an interview with talkSPORT, Kane was asked if he feared his reputation had been damaged after the transfer saga, to which he replied: “No, I don’t think so.

“I think anyone involved in the football industry knows the ins and outs.

“I was quite calm with the situation, but when you’re in it and you know the truth, then your conscience is clear.

“There’s always going to be noise. My whole career I’ve had ups and downs from when I’m young to where I am, that’s just part of the parcel of it.

“A lot of people that know me will say I’m a professional athlete who’s dedicated my life to this game and that’s what I’ll continue to do.

“I’ll look forward now, the aim has always been to win silverware with Tottenham and it’s been that aim every year.”

What's next for Kane?

With his Tottenham stay confirmed for the 2021-22 campaign, Kane will now focus on trying to bring home long-awaited silverware.

Spurs top the Premier League table heading into the international break, having won all three of their first league matches.

After an extended summer break following his Euro 2020 exertions, Kane has made three appearances for Spurs in 2021-22 thus far, scoring a brace against Pacos de Ferreira in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Kane has now joined up with England, who are set to face Hungary, Andorra and Poland in upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

